How to Transfer Apps From One Android Phone To Another – Innovation Village

There are a number of different ways to send and receive media from your Android device. Okay, but what if you want to transfer an app from your phone to another Android device? Android makes it possible to send apps directly from your phone to another user’s device, eliminating the need to send them a link to the app in the Play Store.

In order to transfer apps between two Android gadgets (smartphone or tablet), you can use either Play Store or the Google Files app. Both approaches are described in depth here in this article.

USING THE PLAY STORE TO SHARE APPS BETWEEN YOUR ANDROID DEVICES

Play Store is the quickest and most convenient way to transfer apps between Android devices. The app makes use of the Nearby Share function, which is present on all Android 6.0+ devices (You can find your device’s Android version number, security update level, and Google Play system level in your Settings app). With this method, you can share more than one app at the same time. The following steps explains how to.

HOW TO USE THE “GOOGLE FILES APP” TO TRANSFER APPS FROM ONE ANDROID DEVICE TO ANOTHER

The Google Files app also allows you to transfer apps between two Android devices. It allows you to share your apps’ apk files over Bluetooth, Nearby Share, Quick Share. It is always already installed on your Android device, but if it isn’t, you can get it from the Google Play Store. The recipient’s device doesn’t even need to have the app installed.

Once you’ve downloaded Google Files, you can follow these instructions to start sharing your apps with others.

Conclusion

Using Play Store to transfer apps between Android devices should be easy if both devices support Nearby Share. And yet, the Google Files app makes app sharing a breeze. Check out both options and tell us which one you prefer to try.

Smart Megwai has been a Journalist for over 5 years, and spends early hours of the day writing for Tenth Code Media. Part of his daily routine includes sharing updates on the latest gadgets, software features, social media reports, and startups in the African Tech space. Sharing “How-to advice” on the use of latest softwares and gadgets is also part of his daily drive.

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Subscribe to our mailing list to recieve daily updates direct to your mail box

Type above and press Enter to search. Press Esc to cancel.

source