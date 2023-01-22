YouTube Music opens Listening Room with a free 1 year … – GSMArena.com

Login

Anonymous, 21 Jan 2023Thanks for your suggestion but I already have 2900 songs. I just need to know as I will downlo… moreI've seen a few people a few years back post on some forums. That US authorities knock on their doors or their ISP calls them if they try to pirate stuff. But maybe there is a way around this issue.

At any rate, avoid piracy on Starlink. They take actions on them.

blue, 23 hours agoYoutube is not free. You pay with watching ads. And as for the audio quality… well, never more.Youtube ads? What are those and how can I view them? xD

Anonymous, 21 Jan 2023Thanks for your suggestion but I already have 2900 songs. I just need to know as I will downlo… moreI need some music

CptPower, 21 Jan 2023Paying for music if a youtube is free for everyone even download from there is free. This is… moreYoutube is not free. You pay with watching ads. And as for the audio quality… well, never more.

Paying for music if a youtube is free for everyone even download from there is free.

This is nothing just a nonsense garbage.

This music free subscriptions are garbage.

Anyone via youtube or google can find and downlaod any music he or she wants and listen as long as they want.

Anonymous, 21 Jan 2023Download them before travelling to the US. Thanks for your suggestion but I already have 2900 songs. I just need to know as I will download new ones too. Please answer to my previous comment.

Anonimo, 21 Jan 2023No, YouTube Music is a music streaming service with a catalogue comparable to Spotify or Apple… moreOh ok thanks. I use Spotify so wasn't sure

Anders, 21 Jan 2023Isn't it basically just YouTube but without video?No, YouTube Music is a music streaming service with a catalogue comparable to Spotify or Apple Music. Much more than what you find for free on YouTube

All premium youtube features seem quite disappointing. Not sure who the content head is at Google. But they need to shake up it's content department.

Anonymous, 21 Jan 2023I prefer to download local music and listen it with Windows 11 media player. It has perfect so… moreDownload them before travelling to the US.

Anders, 21 Jan 2023Isn't it basically just YouTube but without video?And this thing ain't even available in my region Bangladesh 😄

I use Deezer, the music there is better quality than YTM. Google is starting from the wrong side, such a big and rich company and it is so clumsy

I prefer to download local music and listen it with Windows 11 media player. It has perfect sound and useful equalizer. I will move to USA soon. Can anybody tell me if downloading music is illegal there? I mean for personal use and not to sell it. If illegal can I just use a VPN? I download songs from a website called myfreemp3. Tell me please. Thanks.

Anonimo, 20 Jan 2023The worst music streaming service ever. I used to pay for Google Play Music and they forced me… moreIsn't it basically just YouTube but without video?

The worst music streaming service ever. I used to pay for Google Play Music and they forced me to migrate to YouTube Music. Seriously pathetic and the funny thing is that the most horrible thing was the search function. I mean this is Google and I couldn't do a search only for albums and sort the results the way I wanted to find what I was looking for.

