Crypto News Outlet CoinDesk Reported So Hard It May Need to Sell Its Site – Yahoo News

CoinDesk is reportedly mulling over a potential sale as its parent company Digital Commodities Group suffers the results of the FTX fallout, which was ironically first revealed by CoinDesk.
The folks at CoinDesk were simply too good at their jobs. The crypto news site was the first to poke holes in Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto sandcastle that was FTX, but now the company who owns the crypto news site is reportedly exploring a sale partially due to fallout from Bankman-Fried’s failed and allegedly fraudulent enterprise.
The Wall Street Journal first reported late Wednesday that CoinDesk and its parent company Digital Currency Group are considering putting the company up for sale. Specifically, the report notes that CoinDesk has retained the investment banking firm Lazard to help it explore a partial or full sale of its company.
Read more
Twitter Quietly Removes Its Covid-19 Misinformation Policy
Remembering Enterprise: The Test Shuttle That Never Flew to Space
Apple’s 12 Most Embarrassing Product Failures
Gizmodo reached out to CoinDesk for comment but attorneys representing the company did not immediately respond. CoinDesk CEO Kevin Worth confirmed to the Journal that his site has received multiple “indications” of interest. DCG also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
WSJ wrote based on unnamed sources familiar with internal discussions that DCG has received unsolicited offers for the entire company for more than $200 million just in the last few months. This is even though DCG bought CoinDesk for $500,000 back in 2016, according to those same unnamed sources. CoinDesk made about $50 million in revenue last year.
But reporting from the folks at CoinDesk has been integral to revealing the full scale of alleged fraud occurring at one of the world biggest crypto enterprises. Back in November, CoinDesk’s own Ian Allison first reported based on internal documents that Alameda Research, which was Bankman-Fried’s hedge fund, relied heavily on the FTX exchange’s native FTT token. This was the first domino to fall in what would become an entirely new crypto calamity showing the FTX founder had been taking user’s funds out of his exchange and was funneling them into Alameda. Bankman-Fried is now awaiting a federal trial over eight charges of fraud and conspiracy.
These events have created another crisis for the crypto industry at large, including at DCG. It has also impacted sites that cover tech and crypto. CoinDesk leadership told The New York Times that their reporters are covering DCG like any other crypto entity. Other sites like the fledgling news outlet Semafor have talked up selling investments Bankman-Fried and FTX made with the company.
DCG was once a $10 billion crypto-minded enterprise headlined by major crypto investor Barry Silbert. The company owns several notable crypto-related companies other than CoinDesk, including Grayscale Investments, an investment management company and manager of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, as well as the bitcoin mining company Foundry Digital. The trust’s value has plummeted 51% in the past year, and its assets have gone from over $40 billion in 2021 to around 13.1 billion, according to Grayscale’s own metrics.
The group also owns the crypto lender Genesis, which had to shut down redemptions and loans citing FTX’s collapse. The lender admitted back in November that it had $175 million in locked funds on FTX.
Genesis was recently cited by the Securities and Exchange Commission for allegedly selling unregistered securities through its Genesis Earn Lending Program. Since the start of 2023, the lender cut 30% of its staff in the second round of layoffs in less than a year. The company is also reportedly considering bankruptcy.
So yeah, things have not gone swimmingly for DCG’s properties, but CoinDesk is a big reason for why that is. It’s a shame that the people responsible for showing just how rocky the entire crypto industry was—and continues to be—now also have their jobs at risk.
More from Gizmodo
The Best College Science and Tech Programs
Here Are the Best Apps and Games of 2022, According to Apple
Sign up for Gizmodo’s Newsletter. For the latest news, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Click here to read the full article.
For most investors, last year served as a reminder that the stock market doesn't move up in a straight line — even if 2021 made us believe it did. The start of a new year brings with it new opportunity for the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), broad-based S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and tech-dependent Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), to break out of their respective bear markets.
These supercharged income stocks, with an average yield of 10.06%, can generate $1,000 in annual income with an initial investment of less than $10,000.
Genuine Parts (NYSE: GPC) has a pretty solid long-term record and has been a big winner during the recent bear market. But Motley Fool contributors Tyler Crowe and Jason Hall think its two competitors, AutoZone (NYSE: AZO) and O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ: ORLY), are likely to be better investments going forward.
Each of the major market indexes fell victim to a bear market. For the year, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 8.9%, the S&P 500 tumbled 19.4%, and the Nasdaq Composite fell 33%, marking the trio's worst combined performance since 2008 during the Great Recession.
Profit from folly. Don’t participate in it.
The tech stock crash has hit SVB Financial (NASDAQ: SIVB) shares hard, down more than half from the highs. And 2023 could be a tough year for the start-up-focused bank. But looking long term, Motley Fool contributor Jason Hall sees a rare buying opportunity for the patient investor.
Leading oilfield services company SLB (NYSE: SLB) continues to see an uptick in demand for its drilling services and equipment, fueled by strong oil and gas market conditions. This improvement enabled the company to produce excellent fourth-quarter results. SLB, formerly Schlumberger, recently posted excellent fourth-quarter results.
Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM ) Independent…
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) does a masterful job of repurchasing its stock. While many technology companies use their free cash flow to buy back shares, most barely offset the dilution created by share-based compensation to executives and other employees. Apple, however, has retired a meaningful percentage of its stock over the years.
In 2020, it seemed that Cathie Wood's stock picks couldn't miss. One stock that Wood is particularly bullish on is Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM). Wood's bull case for Zoom is even more eye-catching, with a price target of $2,000 — which would amount to a gain of 2,700%.
The investor provided crucial liquidity to Harley-Davidson when it was weathering softer demand and a cash crunch in early 2009.
Dividend Kings are S&P 500 components that have paid and raised their dividends for at least 50 consecutive years. The industrial economy is slowing, and companies like Emerson Electric will see it in their orders in 2023.
Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) formed a new business unit in 2021 to capitalize on commercial opportunities as the global economy transitions to lower-carbon energy. The initial focus of its new Energy Transition Ventures group has been building a renewable natural gas platform. It has also been evaluating opportunities in other sectors, including carbon capture, utilization, and sequestration (CCUS).
In early November, Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) fundamentally changed its DNA. This was arguably one of the most controversial moves in Netflix's history and one that gave both the bulls and bears ammunition. Bears contended that cheaper is cheaper and Netflix would likely see a wave of defections as viewers sick of price increases would revolt and switch to the less expensive plan.
DNB Asset Management increased positions in Tesla and Plug Power, while slashing its stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter.
Tough times are coming — but that doesn't mean you can't make money.
(Bloomberg) — Hedge fund Elliott Investment Management has taken a substantial activist stake in Salesforce Inc., making its move after layoffs and a deep stock swoon at the enterprise software giant.Most Read from BloombergCitadel Makes $16 Billion to Top Paulson’s ‘Greatest Trade Ever’Suspect in Shooting Near Los Angeles Has Killed HimselfPrince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre Photo Is Fake: Ghislaine MaxwellWhat’s Killing Young Americans? We Have the DataManchin’s Plan to Avert a Debt Crisis Jus
Stock picking can boil down to a numbers crunching game, sifting through the ever-shifting data that pours in from the markets as thousands of investors make decisions on thousands of stocks. The permutations are endless. Not every investors has the time or ability to handle this sorting, but the data tools at TipRanks, especially the Smart Score, have already done the necessary collection and collation. The Smart Score algorithm, after gathering the latest information on every stock, sorts it a
In this article, we will take a look at the 12 52-week low dividend stocks to consider. You can skip this part and go to 5 52-Week Low Dividend Stocks To Consider. Dividend investing came into limelight in 2022 after the stock market began to fall amid rising inflation, interest rate hikes, and an uncertain […]
Is the stock market in store for another bull market? Absolutely, undoubtedly yes. Will it take place in 2023? That remains to be seen. But there's no question that sooner or later stocks will once again begin a sustained period of positive momentum.
Crypto News Outlet CoinDesk Reported So Hard It May Need to Sell Its Site – Yahoo News
CoinDesk is reportedly mulling over a potential sale as its parent company Digital Commodities Group suffers the results of the FTX fallout, which was ironically first revealed by CoinDesk.