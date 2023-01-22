Online Casinos on the Binance Smart Chain – BSC NEWS

Top BSC casino excellent review – BSC News hot picks.

A BSC Casino is not necessarily a BNB Casino. A BNB site is an Altcoin Casino, and a BSC Casino accepts Bitcoin, which is always the gold standard at a crypto online casino . It is a slight difference but a distinct difference: you may not be able to use BNB at a crypto or Bitcoin site.

However, there are a number of top BSC casino sites that accept the use of BNB for deposits and withdrawals, making it even easier for players to enjoy gambling. Binance smart chain casinos have integrated the use of crypto assets as payment methods to a large extent, making it easier to deposit, play bets and withdraw money quickly and without hitches at their favorite crypto casino .

Binance Coin – BNB, is the native token of Binance, the leading crypto exchange by trading volume. It was initially created to serve as a discount on trading fees in 2017. As the exchange continues to grow, the utility of the native token BNB has also continued to expand beyond its original idea. Now you can use BNB to pay for a wide range of goods and services. This also extends to gambling. Like many other cryptocurrencies that are used as payment methods at various gambling sites , the Binance coin, BNB, is becoming a popular choice – thanks to the increasing acceptance and support of the token. This means that crypto casino bsc sites are picking up steam as players embrace the use of BNB for BSC gambling.

Most casinos are beginning to realize that players are looking for more opportunities to utilize their BNB Coin – thus, it's being added as a payment option.

It’s important to mention that many BSC Casino options exist, so it is important to understand the peculiarities of your choice while looking for the best online casinos on Binance Smart Chain.

Check out our best choice!

As mentioned earlier, it is necessary to understand the ins and outs of the BSC casino you choose, and this can be a tough decision for players. This article reviews the top BSC casinos, going into the features and benefits of Binance casinos.

Here’s a run-down of our carefully selected Binance casino top list.

Number one on our list of BSC Casino is BC. Game . Its excellent reputation and remarkable service make it an easy choice for players. A number of exciting features below highlight its superior experience.

Players looking for an online Binance casino will discover that Bets.io is a top recommendation. With a great service and a plethora of exciting games to bet on, it’s easy to see why we’ve included Bets.io in our list. Check out some of the features below.

Bitcasino.io has grown into one of the industry’s most formidable BSC casinos. It has a simple plain white and grey layout with a sidebar to display the several games, promotions, and features offered by the casino. Bitcasino is the first to introduce bitcoin for live dealer games, with over 3000 games from trusted providers like Evolution Gaming, Pragmatic Play, Ezugi, Microgaming and more. We’ve highlighted the features that make Bitcasino one of the favorite Binance casino in the market.

When choosing a Binance Smart Chain casino, it’s important to be aware of bonuses and other offers available. The better the bonus, the better the chances of coming out on top! Here’s what you need to know about bonuses at BSC casinos:

Sports betting is a huge part of BSC gambling. Sports betting at a Binance casino is similar to traditional sports gambling, but can be done using cryptocurrency. Players can bet on anything from football to e-sports matches, making for endless possibilities!

For many players, choosing the best Binance gambling site means finding the best place to bet on sports and e-sports. Players need to understand what a BSC casino offers in terms of sports gambling before choosing their gambling site. Some of the most important things to consider are the available sports to bet on, the types of wagers allowed, additional bonuses, and bet limits on matches. Before choosing a Binance gambling site, make sure it offers the type of sports betting you want to play.

The Floki community has a ton of sweet gear to acquire! Now the project can build a global branding army to help spread the gospel of Floki!

Get ready to strut your stuff around town in our new Floki gear! The new Floki merchandise store, Shop Floki, is live

The Shop Floki store went live on January 19 and opened with a wide selection of items for sale to people of all ages and their furry pets. The store has items available like shirts, hoodies, cell phone covers, pet gear, bags, and more. Floki notably teamed up with Binance Pay to facilitate payments in the marketplace.

Shop Floki is now live! 🔥

Shop Floki is #Floki's merchandise store where you can buy unique items and fashion pieces for yourself, your loved ones and your favorite pets.https://t.co/aMm4VdLwtt

What Viking merch are you getting? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/G0N750GhfV

The gear and items available in Floki’s new merchandise have prices that are not so steep too! Hoodies run for about $49, shirts as low as $19, and many smaller items under $30. For furry dog pets, there are dog bowls, collars, bandanas, and more!

Many users have already taken to Twitter to show off the gear they have purchased.

https://t.co/amtSdj497G is looking amazing I've already bought myself a couple of items including a dog collar which I had no idea was there.#Floki never stops building pic.twitter.com/SH8fDCKYnA

The Floki team has always placed a premium on marketing and brand exposure. The project has engaged in large public marketing campaigns in major cities around the world. Now the project will have myriad individual campaigners around the globe promoting the Floki brand.

Floki Inu began with a tweet from Elon Musk. When the billionaire announced he would name his Shiba Inu puppy Floki, it created a deluge of ‘Floki’ dogcoins. The most successful of these is Floki Inu. Floki Inu is currently the third most popular meme token on the market behind Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. It is backed by a community of committed enthusiasts and a strong marketing campaign.

Website | Twitter | Telegram | Discord

Signature Bank continues to reduce its exposure to crypto and its latest move is a major roadblock for Binance users.

Binance sent an email to inform users that all SWIFT transfers less than $100,000 will no longer be possible after February 1.

The email sent to users on January 21 explained the decision stems from Signature Bank, a banking partner, and that the world's largest exchange is seeking out a new partner to help facilitate payments.

Clarity via bloomberg https://t.co/sdoGZsPw0F pic.twitter.com/inGU6DlfdC

The news also caused a stir on social media in the hours after the release as the move looks like it will affect the millions of crypto users that Binance serves. Binance confirmed to Bloomberg that “0.01% of our average monthly users are serviced by Signature Bank.”

The move is not an outright ban on crypto transactions from SWIFT, but rather it appears that Signal Bank will cease operations. The announcement is a major hindrance to Binance users as it cuts off access to a major transaction service provider.

The demand Binancians place on the market as the largest crypto exchange in the world would indicate that another bank should be open to processing the transfers through Binance.

Signature is the only bank involved in the decision and Binance confirmed no other partners were affected.

Binance positions itself as the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem and crypto-asset infrastructure provider with a financial product suite that includes the largest digital asset exchange by volume. The Binance platform aims to increase the freedom of money for users and features a comprehensive portfolio of crypto-asset products and offerings, including trading and finance, education, data and research, social good, investment and incubation, decentralization, and infrastructure solutions.

Website | Twitter | Discord | Telegram |

Smart contract oracle network Chainlink partnered with two climate-related projects, added a new BUILD program member and more!

As we embark upon the Year of the Rabbit, Chainlink is making its own luck in the crypto universe. This week, the dominant smart contract oracle network announced partnerships with two carbon credit-related projects, a Non-Fungible Token (NFT) -based strategy game, and a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) protocol on BNB Chain .

In this week’s roundup:

Etherisc is integrating Chainlink on the Polygon network to give the decentralized insurance protocol access to Floodlight’s weather data, enabling the creation of natural disaster insurance smart contracts.

The initial use case for the product is to provide insurance cover for the NFTrees initiative by Coorest, which allows entities such as farmers and forest preservation organizations to tokenize carbon offsets from their trees in the form of CC02 tokens.

.@etherisc is integrating #Chainlink to access @Floodlight_US's satellite data on-chain, enabling it to build a #Web3 natural disaster insurance solution on @0xPolygon.

See how projects like @CoorestOfficial can use Etherisc to mitigate disaster risk 🌍👇https://t.co/piXHBHBz5R pic.twitter.com/zhfFfXnOo4

The Etherisc policies will pay out USDC to cover the cost of replanting trees destroyed by natural disasters and the replacement of CC02 tokens.

📣 Welcome to the future of Climate Finance: @Etherisc is developing World's First🥇on-chain #CarbonOffset Insurance with @Chainlink @Floodlight_US and @CoorestOfficial on @0xpolygon

See for yourself 🌎👇 https://t.co/JOKswskDbY #ClimateChange #ReFi #decentralizedinsurance

OpenEarth Foundation, in collaboration with UC Berkeley, is releasing a Chainlink carbon pricing oracle to deliver accurate estimates of the social price of carbon to blockchains.

The oracle node is a key part of a carbon pricing web tool that OpenEarth is building with UC Berkeley. The tool will help companies set an internal price for their greenhouse gas emissions and implement solutions.

.@Open__Earth, in collaboration with @UCBerkeley & #Chainlink, announced the launch of a carbon pricing oracle to help unlock novel climate finance solutions.

See how on-chain carbon pricing models help organizations calculate the social cost of carbon ⬇️https://t.co/WOjIfxn4Jz pic.twitter.com/hbSMCpONiJ

Planet IX has joined the BUILD program to accelerate the adoption of its NFT-based strategy game.

The Planet IX Web3 game is set on a post-apocalyptic Earth, where land has been broken up into 1.6 billion parcels that can be owned as NFTs. The goal is for players to collect and restore these parcels. Players can combine the parcels, develop new technologies and influence the game itself through in-game corporations.

As part of BUILD, Planet IX will extend its use of Chainlink Services, such as VRF, and will newly integrate Automation. Planet IX will also gain enhanced access to new alpha and beta product releases, and to technical and community support

In return, Planet IX will commit a percentage of its total token supply to Chainlink service providers, including stakers.

🏗️ #ChainlinkBUILD 🏗️@Planetix0 has joined #Chainlink BUILD to help accelerate the adoption of its #NFT-based strategy game.

Get the full details👇https://t.co/kqWgNoyoBN pic.twitter.com/Yuzc9QAs6W

BNB Chain DeFi project EMP Money is integrating more Chainlink services to support its growing decentralized infrastructure.

Having integrated Price Feeds in May 2022, EMP Money is now integrating VRF to help randomize daily raffles and Automation to help distribute NFT reward pools.

According to the post, the integrations enabled EMP Money to price 6,896 NFTs accurately, save 80 engineering hours and reduce gas fees for users by more than $100,000.

.@EmpMoneyBSC has integrated #Chainlink Automation, Price Feeds, and VRF on #BNBChain to distribute rewards, display accurate prices, and power raffles.

Discover how Chainlink services help to increase the reliability and transparency of #Web3 projects.https://t.co/G6ZMYMcvgc

Last four weekly Chainlink Roundups:

Chainlink is the industry standard for building, accessing, and selling oracle services needed to power hybrid smart contracts on any blockchain. Chainlink oracle networks provide smart contracts with a way to reliably connect to any external API and leverage secure off-chain computations for enabling feature-rich applications. Chainlink currently secures tens of billions of dollars across DeFi, insurance, gaming, and other major industries and offers global enterprises and leading data providers a universal gateway to all blockchains.

Website | Twitter | Docs | Community

The Founder of Pi Network explains the importance of human verification in the AI age while unveiling the protocol’s decentralized KYC solution.

Founder and Head of Technology at Pi Network, Dr. Nicolas Kokkalis, shared his thoughts about proving the humanity of people in a world shifting towards Artificial Intelligence (AI).

According to the lifelong technologist, digital communities need real people. Although AI-powered algorithms can grow the user base, they can be problematic. One problem is the huge prevalence of spam bots and fake accounts. One way of solving this issue is verifying human identity through Know Your Customer (KYC). Nicolas wrote explicitly about the Pi Network native KYC solution in his article.

Pi Network’s native KYC solution combines scientific and human truths using machine automation and human verification for accurate results. Machine automation processes images, extract text, detects fake ID, and compares images. Pre-approved individuals process human verification, ensuring that the creation of fake accounts is prevented.

Pi KYC boasts an autonomous human validation workforce in more than 200 countries, representing 92.6% of the global population. This measure helps sustain its large community, preventing spam accounts and fake Pioneers.

In summary, Pi Network has established a decentralized KYC solution to efficiently build a legally compliant crypto community in the AI age. The solution also offers privacy, global accessibility, and verification accuracy. Read Nicolas’ full article on the Pi Application for more information or through this link .

Pi Network is a novel cryptocurrency and developer platform that allows mobile users to mine Pi coins without draining the device’s battery. Pi’s blockchain secures not only economic transactions via a mobile meritocracy system but also a full Web 3.0 experience where community developers can build decentralized applications (dApps) for millions of users.

Website | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram |

Bitcoin and CORE share certain similarities in the crypto space.

The Core mainnet is active. Most importantly, the Core DAO organization has support from numerous exchanges with forthcoming listings.

The Core DAO community is hyped up, having recently appeared on Binance’s live price data aggregator. Many believe that Binance may be the next exchange to list $CORE. This, and many other developments, have kept users on alert for updates on the protocol’s movement in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space.

While we await $CORE’s launch, let's look at how the Satoshi Plus Consensus compares to the flagship cryptocurrency, Bitcoin:

While Core DAO is still developing, the protocol has great potential to outperform other networks with the consensus mechanism tailored to enhance security, scalability, efficiency, and decentralization.

Core DAO is the official decentralized organization developing the Satoshi Plus ecosystem. It represents an opportunity for miners to access new revenue streams by contributing hash power to the chain. Inspired by the principles of both blockchains, Core displays a deep appreciation for the history of the crypto ecosystem paired with an even greater excitement for Core’s role in its future.

Website | Docs | Twitter | Discord

