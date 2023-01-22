10 HBO Max Shows They Couldn't Possibly Have Pulled From Streaming in 2022 – Decider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All!’ on CBS and Paramount+, Where The Singer Continues To Secure Her “Queen Of Christmas” Bid

As we reflect on 2023, there’s one streaming service that has impressed me more than the rest. It’s embraced new voices, different ideas, and pushed the edges of what television can do and be to its limits. I’m talking, of course, about HBO Max.

The relatively new streamer has been responsible for some of the shows I’ve enjoyed the most this year, and so it would be completely inconceivable that Warner Bros. Discovery, the company in charge, would not only cancel those shows, but also pull them off their streaming service entirely. I’m talking about great shows like Made for Love, Raised by Wolves, Infinity Train and more. Those shows are great! Of course they must be streaming and not canceled/yeeted from the internet entirely and made impossible to view, particularly over the holidays.

So let’s stop messing around, shall we? Here’s my list of the HBO Max originals that impressed me the most.

No show understands feminine rage better than Made for Love. Alissa Nutting’s darkly funny sci-fi series remains refreshingly unique in its second season. If last season was all about Hazel (Cristin Milioti) finally escaping from her controlling tech mogul husband (Billy Magnussen), then Season 2 was about Hazel facing him on her own terms. With electric performances from both Milioti and Ray Romano, this underrated gem is one you won’t want to —

What’s that? Made for Love has been canceled? And it’s been removed from HBO Max? Why would Warner Bros. Discovery do that…? Why wouldn’t they just leave it be? Whatever. At least I can buy it digitally.

Huh. I can’t do that either. So I just can’t watch one of my all-time favorite actors in arguably the best role of her career? That… that’s a blow. But you know what? There are other amazing shows to watch, shows like —

Minx! Created and written by Ellen Rapoport, this lovely comedy follows a young feminist (Ophelia Lovibond) in the 1970s as she tries to publish her very own magazine. The catch? No respectable publisher will work with her. That’s how she comes to team up with the low-rent Doug (Jake Johnson) to make the first women’s erotic magazine. Equally packed full of sexy scenes and heartfelt moments, Minx offers an insightful look at the sexism and racism of this decade while also —

It was canceled? But it was already renewed for Season 2! They filmed it and everything! That just doesn’t make sense. Maybe this one’s available for digital purchase? Nope. What is happening?

All right, how about Raised by Wolves? Created by Aaron Guzikowski, this wholly original sci-fi series follows two androids that are tasked with raising human children. Not only is it one of the most interesting shows on television, but because it was one of HBO Max’s first originals, chances are high that it won’t removed anytime soo —

Oh, it’s already gone? It’s going to something called FAST? And there are going to be ads? That’s not ideal. At least we can still watch it. One day. Maybe.

Wait, there was one HBO Max original that predated Raised by Wolves — Love Life. Season 1 was kind of bland, but Season 2 was anything but. William Jackson Harper was practically built to be a rom-com leading man! They couldn’t get rid of that, right?

They already have.

You know in horror movies when you realize that the call is coming from inside the house? This is the corporate equivalent of that feeling. But it’s OK! There are lots of other incredible shows on HBO Max, shows like Legendary.

This is getting depressing, so let’s lighten things up. A voguing reality competition show, Legendary aired its third season this year. Filled with fabulous costumes and extravagant dance numbers, this fun show is a love letter to an art form that has been woefully under-appreciated aaaand it’s gone.

That’s it. It’s gone.

HBO Max pulled it. Supposedly, it’s also going to FAST at some point. Do we have a launch date for this thing? No? Cool. Cool cool cool.

What about Gordita Chronicles? I never got around to watching it, but I heard it was lovely. It has a 100 percent on Rotten Tomaotes, for god’s sake, and honestly, I could use a nice family comedy —

HBO Max pulled that one too? This is getting ridiculous.

OK, HBO Max originals aren’t safe. What about HBO’s tried and true staples? Like Westworld! The dystopian sci-fi thriller premiered its fourth season this year, and this was the season where the mystery really hit the fan.

Wait, what the hell? They pulled Westworld!? Westworld. The show that set the record for being the most-watched HBO original in its first season? Sure it went off the rails a bit, but it didn’t deserve to be shunted to FAST. But wait… if Westworld isn’t safe, what is? Oh no. No. No no no no —

NO! They took Close Enough too. But no one understands my mid-20s to early-30s ennui better than J. G. Quintel. He took feeling too old to go clubbing and turned it into Logan’s Run!

God, this one hurts. I really loved Close Enough; it felt safe. But maybe they’re just pulling adult animated shows. Surely they wouldn’t touch stuff made for kids, right?

Oh come ON! I know new episodes are coming to Cartoon Network, but taking this one off of streaming? We just went from annoying corporate nonsense to supervillain territory. Summer Camp Island was really good! There were talking sharks and cute witches! And Julia Pott’s show was specifically made for children, not just weird adults like me who only find hope in children’s entertainment. What about all those kids who discovered this gem and made it their favorite show? How are they holding up? You can’t convince me that having a major corporation pseudo-gaslight you isn’t at least a little traumatizing.

God, this sucks. It really really sucks. People worked hard on these shows. They poured years of their lives into them. They called their moms when they found out they were hired on them and had celebratory glasses of wine with their partners. They worked late nights and early mornings, forgoing sleep, exercise, hobbies, and time with friends and family all because they were passionate about their craft and simply wanted to share their art with the world. And they were successful. Because, on some level, these are all success stories. These creators, actors, crew members, and artists all did the next to impossible. They were the lucky few who got a chance to share their art on a major platform. They had their press circuit and premiere day; they got to watch their audience grow. And they were still screwed over. In the end, the work they so loved was quietly removed, wiped away as if it never existed in the first place.

I…I can’t handle this, this crumbling sense of futility and cruel destruction. I need one of my comfort watches, a show that understands how truly beautiful life and humanity is even when everything seems hopeless.

DAMMIT!

…well at least this one is available for digital purchase, unlike the DOZENS of other shows HBO Max has pulled.

