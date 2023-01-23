2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup Edition 1 Is Our Bring a Trailer … – Car and Driver

If you must have one of these beefy EVs in your driveway, this may be the only way to do it for now—and it might even be at a bargain price.

Whatever powertrain it carries, the Hummer remains a controversial vehicle. Reviewing the the 1000-hp, all-electric version, we once called it a "definitive riposte to the ‘EVs are wimpy’ crowd." If you’re sad you missed out on the chance to buy one of the $100,000-plus GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 monsters, time to turn that frown upside down. A 2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup Edition 1 with about 2000 miles on it is currently listed for auction at the site Bring a Trailer—which, like Car and Driver, is part of Hearst Autos.

Since you can’t even place an order for a new Hummer EV right now—and when you can, deliveries might not happen until 2024—secondhand sales like this are the only way to get one in your driveway any time soon.

Originally priced at $112,595, this Hummer includes all of the headline-grabbing features that GMC is packing into the over-the-top EV: CrabWalk four-wheel steering, the 200.0-kWh Ultium battery pack, underbody cameras, Watts to Freedom (WTF) launch control, and an Infinity Roof with four removable tinted glass Sky Panels. Three motors (one in front, two on the back axle) provide a zero-to-60-mph time of approximately three seconds when WTF mode is engaged. SuperCruise, an Extreme Off-Road package, Bose audio, 18-inch wheels, and a MultiPro tailgate are all included.

Once GMC opens up Hummer EV orders again, you could spec a new one to have similar specs to the Edition 1, but some features are exclusive to this model, like an Edition 1 badge. The contrasting Interstellar White exterior paints and Jet Black and light gray faux leather interior also identify it as an Edition 1 model.

This 2022 GMC Hummer EV is located in Washington State and has a clean title. It has had only one owner and has a clean CarFax report. The seller is including a travel battery charger with 110V and 220V connectors and a home charging unit.

