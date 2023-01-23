A Disney Animation Immersive Experience Opens Jan. 19 In The US – Elite Daily

It’s just like the viral Van Gogh exhibit, but for Disney fans.

Even if it hasn’t traveled to a city near you, you’ve likely seen the Immersive Van Gogh exhibit all over Instagram and TikTok. Emily from Emily in Paris even visited the art installation in Season 1 of the Netflix series. And while seeing the paintings of Vincent Van Gogh come to life, like The Starry Night, is truly an unforgettable experience, Disney fans may prefer seeing some of their fave films with the Disney Animation: Immersive Experience.

Lighthouse Immersive, the same team behind the Immersive Van Gogh exhibit, has come together with Walt Disney Animation Studios to create the Disney Animation: Immersive Experience. It’s basically Disney’s version that combines the music and art from their animated movies like Encanto and Aladdin, so when you’re in the space, you really feel like you’ve stepped inside your fave film.

The experience, which made its debut in Toronto already, is finally coming to the U.S. this month. TikToker @thetpmvids got to see Disney Animation: Immersive Experience back in December and raved, “It’s an hour of pure Disney magic.” Not only is it perfect for Disney fans, but it’s also an experience that can only be described as Insta-worthy. Perhaps you passed on the Van Gogh version, but you definitely don’t want to miss out on this one.

Before you can start looking for tickets, you’ll first need to know if and when the exhibit is coming to a city near you. On Jan. 19, the Disney Animation: Immersive Experience will make its U.S. debut at the Lighthouse ArtSpace Cleveland. Only opening dates have been given at this time, but it looks like the exhibit is expected to run until mid-April. Starting in February, additional cities will get to experience the Disney Animation exhibit as well.

At this time, Disney has announced nine cities that the Disney Animation: Immersive Experience will be traveling to in 2023. Those cities are:

If you’re not seeing your city on this list, no need to worry. Disney has said that “additional cities are currently being scheduled,” plus they have plans to bring the exhibit to Tokyo as well. So, if you’re planning a trip to Japan for Tokyo Disneyland, you may want to see if the Disney Animation: Immersive Experience will be in town as well.

While a ticket to the Disney Animation: Immersive Experience is cheaper than going to the Disney Parks right now, it’s still going to cost you. According to the press release, tickets start at $40 per person. However, you can save a bit when going with a group. The Basic Family & Friends Pack for four people or more starts at $36 per person when you visit in the afternoon. Group tickets also start at $35 when you buy 10 or more.

On the flip side, you can also upgrade your ticket for a more VIP experience. The Premium Plus tickets give you access to the exhibit as well as souvenirs like a Disney Animation: Immersive Experience exclusive print, a cushion to rent for the show, and an interactive wristband. For individual premium tickets, you’ll likely spend around $50. However, for groups of four or more, you can save $5 with the Premium+ Friends & Family Pack. If you’re looking for the ultimate experience, there are VIP tickets that allow you to skip the line and get a VIP Souvenir Laminate. You’ll also get everything with the Premium Plus tickets along with concierge service. The VIP experience starts at $100 for a single ticket and around $90 with the Friends & Family Pack.

Tickets are available now, and it may be worth the splurge for the premium experience with interactive wristbands. According to TikToker @thetpmvids, however, the experience is already pretty interactive without any add-ons. The projections will move as you walk around, and you’ll get to hear 14 of your favorite Disney songs like “Circle of Life” and “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” set to over 60 animated movies. Before you even get to the room with 360 degrees of projections, you’ll get to walk through a Disney exhibit that shows you how those movies were made before walking through the iconic Disney vault doors. This really is a must-do for fans to experience “a whole new world” of Disney magic.

