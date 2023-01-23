Timothy Olyphant To Star In Steven Soderbergh’s ‘Full Circle’ HBO Max Limited Series – Deadline

By Nellie Andreeva

Co-Editor-in-Chief, TV

Deadwood alum Timothy Olyphant is returning to HBO, signing on as a lead opposite Zazie Beetz and Claire Danes in the HBO Max limited series Full Circle, from director Steven Soderbergh and writer Ed Solomon.

Soderbergh will direct all six episodes of the series and serve as executive producer, with Solomon as writer and executive producer. Casey Silver is also an executive producer. The trio re-teams after working together on the 2021 HBO Max film No Sudden Move.

In Full Circle, an investigation into a botched kidnapping uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures in present-day New York City.

Olyphant is believed to be playing Derek, Sam’s (Danes) husband.

At HBO, Olyphant played Seth Bullock in Deadwood and reprised the role in the recent Deadwood: The Movie, on which he also served as executive producer. Olyphant is known for his starring role as Raylen Givens on FX’s Justified, which he also executive produced. He has been filming FX Prods/Sony TV’s followup Elmore Leonard adaptation, Justified: City Primeval for FX, in which he reprises his role. He’ll also be seen in a recurring role in Amazon’s Daisy Jones and the Six. Olyphant is repped by UTA.

