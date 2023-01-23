Poco F5 Pro: Release Date, Price in India, and Specifications – DealNTech

Mehtab Ansari Mobiles

The Poco F5 Pro will be the next flagship-killer smartphone from Xiaomi’s sub-brand Poco. The company’s new smartphone is said to be a rebranded version of the Redmi K60 launched in December 2022. Regardless, this new phone promises to be assertive with impressive features and specifications. It is expected to be released in India soon, and the price has been speculated to be quite competitive. This article will examine India’s release date, price, and specifications of the Poco F5 Pro.

Unfortunately, there is not much information on the release date of the Poco F5 Pro. However, since the Poco F5 Pro is a rebranded version of the recently launched Redmi K60, it should be launched in February 2023. For reference, Poco usually launches its rebranded phones one month after its launch in China.

The specifications of the Poco F5 Pro are not yet official. However, since it’s just a rebranded version of the Redmi K60, we know all the specifications already.

Somebody could be confused, so let me make it clear:#RedmiK60 = #POCOF5Pro#RedmiNote12Speed = #POCOX5Pro5G#RedmiNote12 in China = #RedmiNote12 and #POCOX55G (POCO with 695)

Where is #POCOF5? Who knows…

— Kacper Skrzypek 🇵🇱 (@kacskrz) December 28, 2022

The Poco F5 Pro will feature a 6.67-inch OLED flat screen with a resolution of 1440p, 1920Hz PWM dimming, and 120Hz refresh rate. The main USP of the phone is the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip that will power it. The powerful chip will be paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

As for the cameras, the Poco F5 Pro will feature a 64MP primary camera with OIS and the ability to shoot 8K @24fps. The other two cameras are nothing exciting, with an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro shooter. On the front, there will be a 16MP camera for selfies.

The Poco F5 Pro will boast a large 5500mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. And interestingly, it will also support 30W fast wireless charging. Finally, the phone is rumoured to arrive with MIUI 14 based on Android 13.

The Redmi K60 (rebranded as Poco F5 Pro) in China is priced at CNY 2,499 for the base 8GB + 128GB variant. After adding up all the taxes, we can expect the Poco F5 Pro to start at around Rs 35,000 in India.



