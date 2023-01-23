This iPhone 14 Pro-look-alike costs just over Rs 10,000 – Business Today

Apple launched the iPhone 14 Pro series last year and it’s no surprise that many smartphone makers get ‘inspired’ by Apple’s latest and greatest. But to what extent?

The new LeEco S1 Pro is suspiciously similar to the iPhone 14 Pro in terms of design, right from the front display, camera pill, flat edges and even the back panel

The LeEco S1 Pro features the trademark front-facing pill-shaped camera island, which gives it a face identical to that of the iPhone 14 Pro

The phone gets flat sides, similar to the original iPhone 14 Pro and it also carries the same metal sheen as the iPhones. The primary camera island has also been mimicked to a great degree

The front-facing camera pill, inspired by iPhone 14 Pro, tries to use similar functions and animations. However, it may be hard for it to match Apple’s heavily optimised software experience

What works in LeEco S1 Pro’s favour is its price. The phone has been launched at a price of around Rs 10,900 as compared to iPhone 14 Pro, whose price starts at Rs 1,29,900

The iPhone 14 Pro look-alike LeEco S1 Pro has been launched in China; in all likelihood, Indian buyers may not be able to get their hands on it unless they import the device

LeEco S1 Pro definitely does not use Apple’s iOS. The phone uses Huawei’s Mobile Services instead of Google Mobile Services, which is same for all Android-based devices in China

As expected from phones in this price range, the specifications remain strictly entry-level. The phone gets a 6.5-inch LCD display with 720p resolution, it has a 13 MP primary camera

Unlike Apple’s A-series chipset, the LeEco is powered by the Unisoc T7510 chipset which is an entry-level chipset. Don’t expect heavy-duty performance from this device

