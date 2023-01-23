Tesla leaks 'Magic Dock' CCS adapter ahead of opening its Supercharger network – Electrek

Tesla has leaked the “Magic Dock” CCS adapter in its mobile app ahead of the imminent opening of its Supercharger network in North America.

After opening its Supercharger network in Europe last year and indicating that it would do the same in North America by the end of the year, we were a bit disappointed when it didn’t happen.

However, we know that it is still imminent. It could really happen any day, or it might have already happened by way of a “soft launch.”

Unlike in Europe, where Tesla already uses the CCS connector, we knew that Tesla would have a tougher time opening its Supercharger network in North America because it uses its own proprietary connector in the market.

The move to open source its connector in an attempt to make it the new North American charging standard made the plan murkier late last year, but it seems like Tesla’s plan is still to offer a CCS adapter at its charging stations to support non-Tesla electric vehicles.

Now Tesla appears to have leaked the solution in its latest mobile app update that includes an updated render of the Supercharger stall:

In this image, the connector receptacle is entirely different and much larger. It matches the description of Drive Tesla Canada, which received information about the device called the Magic Dock.

Basically, the Magic Dock is a CCS adapter that serves as the new Tesla connector dock when you don’t need CCS – in other words, for Tesla owners.

Doing this could open up an additional profit opportunity for Tesla. Their power margin on Supercharger sales are pretty astronomical (in Texas, given the power market in the state, their margin on power sales exceeds 50%). Given their entrenched market position, good locations, and reliable hardware, I think they can do very well and outcompete the likes of EA. The only question is how will they make payment system work?

But for non-Tesla EV owners, you can undock both and use the Supercharger with the CCS adapter.

The update in the mobile app could point that Tesla is getting ready to deploy this solution at its Supercharger station in North America.

Further evidence of the imminent launch includes people spotting “CCS compatibility” being listed at some Supercharger stations, including at Tesla’s Hawthorne Supercharger station in Los Angeles:

Anyone know what “CCS Compatibility means” on a V3 Supercharger in Hawthorne? pic.twitter.com/hqHJgNz6TG

Therefore, you should check your local Supercharger to see if this Tesla Magic Dock has appeared. If you do see it, please take a few pictures and let us know.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Tesla is a transportation and energy company. It…

Fred is the Editor in Chief and Main Writer at Electrek.

You can send tips on Twitter (DMs open) or via email: fred@9to5mac.com

Through Zalkon.com, you can check out Fred’s portfolio and get monthly green stock investment ideas.

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert

ChargePoint Home WiFi Enabled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger

source