Who is eligible to request unclaimed stimulus check payments and when is the deadline? – AS USA

The US government approved the sending of three stimulus checks to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic. Although the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced that it had finished sending the third payment, also known as Economic Impact Payment (EIP), some people can still claim the $1,400.

Taxpayers were able to claim the payment when filing their tax return for the 2021 fiscal year using the Recovery Rebate Credit. However, this year’s tax season ended on April 18 and the extension expired on October 17, but you may still be able to claim any money that you haven’t received from the third EIP.

Taxpayers can make sure they are eligible for the Recovery Refund Credit by checking if they received letter 6475 from the IRS last year. You may still be able to get the money by filing your return; however, since both deadlines have passed, the amount you are eligible for would be reduced by penalties and your refunds could be less than expected.

On the other hand, people who are generally not required to file their tax return, because they have lower incomes, have until November 15 to request the third stimulus check, through the GetCTC.org tool. The Child Tax Credit of up to $3,600 may also be claimed.

In general, low- and middle-income US citizens are eligible. As established by the IRS, this help is intended for people who earn less than $75,000 of adjusted gross income, heads of households who earn less than $112,500 and married couples who file jointly who earn less than $150,000 . The amount is $1,400 per person plus $1,400 per dependent.

If you will be filing your return with the IRS, we recommend having your IRS 144-C notice, IRS letter 6475 handy, or logging into your IRS account.

