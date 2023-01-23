Aries—Your January Horoscope Says You Have Luck on Your Side, Thanks to Jupiter – Yahoo Life

The first month of the year is brimming with possibilities for fiery, cardinal Aries. Your Aries horoscope for January 2023 says it’s time to go boldly forward and jump head first towards your goals, rams! With Jupiter, the benefactor planet, in your sign the whole month, you can expect to feel confident and energized.
Looking for a promotion? Looking to grow your finances and expand your income? Jupiter is on your side and may just give you a boost of energy and optimism that furthers your progress toward achieving your dreams. This is a great time to let go of old ideas that are no longer serving you. Use that self-confidence and turn it into self-growth!
Starting on January 3, Venus—planet of love—grants you a little dose of her charm as she sends her energy to Jupiter. Together, these planets ignite your sensual and caring side, drawing others to you like a magnet. If you’re looking to date, this is the time because Venus won’t just bring you anyone—she will send truly kind-hearted people, possibly a real soulmate. Even if you aren’t dating, this is a great social aspect for making new friends and forming solid bonds with those around you.
Mars, your planetary ruler, will finally end its retrograde in Gemini on January 12, though you may not feel the release until Mercury retrograde comes to a close a few days later on January 18. With these planet’s on their correct path, your eyes will finally be able to see a way through what previously seemed like insurmountable obstacles to your success.
When the sun enters Aquarius on January 20, it will be shining on Jupiter, granting you an extra dose of good luck. Authority figures will notice you and may just want to help you in your cause. This is an ideal time to follow through on your goals and benefit from the abundance of Jupiter with little opposition. Also, near the end of the month, the sun looks favorably on your ruler Mars, giving you the final push to really tackle everything in front of you. This is the time to take on a new project, connect with what motivates you, impress your boss, and go, go, go! It’s all ready for the taking, Aries!
The new moon in Aquarius on the 21st offered a fresh start in a part of our life that’s been under a lot of stress over the past few years. This week, we get to test how strong we’ve built the foundation before setting further intentions. First on the 22nd, Uranus—planet of change and upheaval—stations direct in Taurus, shaking up the status quo and forcing us to think differently. On the same day, Venus meets up with Saturn—a transit that—like your friend who’s extremely over listening to your
