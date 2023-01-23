xQc urges Elon Musk to upgrade his verification, says his blue checkmark has "dramatically lost its value" – Sportskeeda

Twitch star Felix “xQc” took to Twitter to urge the social media platform’s CEO, Elon Musk, to upgrade his profile’s verification badge to a “shiny yellow” one.

The French-Canadian personality said that his current verification badge, the blue tick, had “dramatically lost its value” in the past couple of months. He stated:

As expected, the 27-year-old streamer’s update went viral on the social media platform, with some well-known personalities weighing in.

YouTube Gaming sensation Herschel “Guy,” popularly known as “Dr DisRespect,” jokingly compared himself to xQc, stating that he does not own “gold chains” but drives “multiple Lamborghinis” with gold interior stitching. He commented:

Twitch streamer and former Overwatch professional, Damon “Apply” also provided his take, saying:

According to Twitter user @Mike27356894, the yellow checkmark represents businesses and companies. They claimed that the identification was not intended for individuals, adding that xQc would have to register as a business:

Another community member also added that the yellow checkmark was “only for businesses”:

Some of the more relevant fan reactions were along these lines:

Several changes have been made to Twitter’s verification system since Elon Musk took over as CEO. He launched Twitter Blue, a contentious subscription service that provides users with a blue-colored verification mark and other benefits.

During a discussion with former Secretary of Labor, Robert Reich on November 25, 2022, Elon Musk provided details about the types of verification badges on Twitter. He stated:

At the time of writing, the blue badge denotes a “legacy verification,” whereas the gold badge signifies an “official business” on the social media platform.

