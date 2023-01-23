Apple taps new suppliers for iPhone 15 Pro Max's periscope camera … – GSMArena.com

Login

PhoneFreak45, 18 Jan 2023I agree with you and looking back I don't see where you mentioned RAW vs JPEG thankyou, and not a problem, a simple mistake to make, we all do them

geordie81, 18 Jan 2023BUT you are comparing apples to oranges. I have already said that this isn't a RAW vs JP… moreI agree with you and looking back I don't see where you mentioned RAW vs JPEG

PhoneFreak45, 18 Jan 2023These two pictures show the difference. It's much more noticeable in low light scenarios … moreBUT you are comparing apples to oranges.

I have already said that this isn't a RAW vs JPEG comparison.

You seem to have got confused somehow, I have said about Apertures which is entirely a different topic to RAW vs JPEG, not sure why you keep reverting to that, but lets try this one. iPhone 12 pro max is F1.6, 13 pro max is F1.5 and 14 Pro max is F1.78, yet if you stick them side by side the images will look almost identical unless you pixel peep, and actually the iphone 14 pro max with a narrower aperture performs better then the previous models, this is due to sensor size and software, forget RAW VS JPEG, that is irrelevant from this topic, this is APERTURE SIZE

geordie81, 18 Jan 2023cant really comment as I have not had an LG since around 2015These two pictures show the difference. It's much more noticeable in low light scenarios but still noticable in daytime photography, there's more light information to create a final image from, and the sensor data is preserved, allowing for an external sharpening algorithm to do a better job.

https://photos.app.goo.gl/swGqDSh8QPonDRoc6

PhoneFreak45, 18 Jan 2023LG V60, 64MP 1/1.72" sensor with 4:1 pixel binning down to 16MP, which is the only option… morecant really comment as I have not had an LG since around 2015

geordie81, 17 Jan 2023And what camera are you using to experience this? my point still stands though, I think you ar… moreLG V60, 64MP 1/1.72" sensor with 4:1 pixel binning down to 16MP, which is the only option in manual mode.

PhoneFreak45, 17 Jan 2023I respectfully disagree with this. I use manual camera mode on my phone a lot, and the RAW sho… moreAnd what camera are you using to experience this? my point still stands though, I think you are maybe mixed up a bit, I never said the difference between RAW and JPEG though.

I simply said that if you take the past few iPhones and their varying apertures you wouldn't see much difference, now to further explain that, I merely that if you set up the last 3 iPhones that have different apertures and shot the same settings and looked at them, they would look the same, the difference is made up of processing and improvements to the software and AI, again the comment is about apertures not mattering on smartphones mate

geordie81, 17 Jan 2023The aperture is somewhat irrelevent in smartphones really. I mean a smartphone with say F2.0 … moreI respectfully disagree with this. I use manual camera mode on my phone a lot, and the RAW shots are very detailed. I actually find them to be more detailed but also slightly noisier than the processed shots, due to the noise reduction decreasing sharpness.

This year the Pro Max will be 300€ more expensive

Anonymous, 17 Jan 2023Wonder how large the sensor will be and at what aperture.1/69.420 " f 80.8

Anonymous, 17 Jan 2023Wonder how large the sensor will be and at what aperture.S22 Ultra's telephoto sensor is a bit small and the small aperture makes it very difficult to use in low light conditions. I wish it would improve those aspects to make the 3X and 10X cameras more usable and closer to the main camera.

Anonymous, 17 Jan 2023Wonder how large the sensor will be and at what aperture.The aperture is somewhat irrelevent in smartphones really.

I mean a smartphone with say F2.0 is really the equivalent of around F13 on a proper camera due to how close the sensor is to the glass.

A lot of the phones image quality is mode up from software and AI rather then that of the lens and sensor, of course smaller aperture is still going to be better but you would be hard pushed to spot the difference between the last few generations of iPhones and their varying F-stop values, and that is no doubt sure to continue

"Apple’s first periscope lens will arrive later this year with the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Fans of the smaller Pro will have to wait until next year and the iPhone 16 series"

Wow, unbelievable.

Wonder how large the sensor will be and at what aperture.

