Terra Luna Classic (LUNC), Like the Titanic, Draws Treasure Hunters – Bloomberg

Europe’s Freeze Lifts Short-Term Power Prices as Grids Pressured
ECB’s Kazimir Joins Hawks in Urging More Half-Point Hikes
Pakistan Raises Key Rate to 24-Year High as Crisis Mounts
Yellen Sees ‘Very Helpful Signs’ on US Inflation Front
Fine Print on Labor in US Climate Bill Complicates Rush for Tax Credits
Amazon Air Launches in India, Defying Slowdown Fears
Elon Musk to Resume Testimony in Defense of His Tweets at Tesla Trial
Activist Elliott Takes Multibillion-Dollar Salesforce Stake
Reddit Adds Chief Revenue Officer, New Hires After Year of M&A
Macron Plows Ahead With Pension Reform as More Protests Loom
Czech Tycoon, Trailing in Race, Draws Ire Over NATO Comments
Citadel Makes $16 Billion to Top Paulson’s ‘Greatest Trade Ever’
White Americans Collect 92% of Benefits From Investor Tax Breaks
Emirates Airline to Raise Service to Australia on Higher Demand
What It Was Like to Attend Beyoncé’s Explosive Concert in Dubai
Biden (and Trump) Should Have Known Better
Democrats Are Now United, and It’s Likely to Last
Wall Street Quants Shouldn’t Confuse Luck With Skill
Wind Turbines Taller Than the Statue of Liberty Are Falling Over
The Coyotes Working the US Side of the Border Are Often Highly Vulnerable, Too
How Microbes Can Help Solve the World’s Fertilizer Problems
Welsh Rugby Union Accused of ‘Toxic Culture’ of Sexism by Ex-Employees
South Africa Inquires About Rapid Deployment of Power Ships
Iberdrola Weighs Sale of Stake in US Renewables Business
Milan Luxury Real Estate Booms as Bankers Leave London for Italy
London’s Historic Smithfield Market Meets a New Chapter
Red Tape Is Slowly Killing Hong Kong’s Street Food Stalls
Binance Says Signature Sets Transaction Minimum Amid Pullback
Meme, Crypto Revival to Hit a Wall as Recession Risk Looms: Q&A
Bitcoin Reaches Highest Since August Amid Second Weekend Surge
Both Luna and the Titanic sank — and each offer the chance to discover riches on the bottom.
Look at a year-to-date chart of the old Luna cryptocurrency on popular websites, and you get the impression the token has flat-lined at $0 after crashing from about $119 in April:
Terra Luna Classic (LUNC), Like the Titanic, Draws Treasure Hunters – Bloomberg
