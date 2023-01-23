Cryptocurrency price today: Bitcoin at $18,000, Ether down over 6% as crypto markets sink below $ 900 billion – Business Today

Feedback

Cryptocurrency prices have taken a dip this Thursday morning. The global cryptocurrency market cap is down by 2.57 per cent and the global cryptocurrency market cap stands at $899.23 billion, lower than the $900 billion mark. The total cryptocurrency market volume over the last 24 hours stands at $89.03 billion, 29.54 per cent higher from Wednesday’s levels. Bitcoin’s dominance is at 39.36 per cent, an increase of 0.11 per cent over the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and BNB

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and BNB have also dipped over the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin is trading at $18,450 and is down by 2.58 per cent. Ethereum blockchain network’s native cryptocurrency, Ether, slipped 6.14 per cent and is trading at $1,251. BNB crypto, native to Binance Smart Chain, witnessed a slight downtrend of 0.51 per cent.

USDT, USDC, DAI, and BUSD

Stablecoins USDT, DAI, and USDC have witnessed positive momentum while BUSD showed negative change. All stablecoins maintained their peg at $1.

USDT Tether stablecoin rose 0.01 per cent in its value over the last 24 hours and is trading at $1. USDC stablecoin also gained and is up 0.03 per cent and is trading at $1. Stablecoin DAI gained 0.12 per cent and is trading at $1. BinanceUSD or BUSD witnessed a 0.02 per cent negative change in its value over the last 24 hours. The stablecoin is trading at $1

Layer 1 blockchain tokens

Cryptos native to Layer 1 blockchain networks like Ripple, Solana, Avalanche, and Cardano have also showed negative momentum over the last 24 hours.

Solana blockchain’s SOL witnessed a 2.51 per cent uptrend. Ripple slipped 1.26 per cent while Avalanche’s AVAX fell 0.76 per cent. Cardano’s ADA showed 4.73 per cent downtrend.

Polkadot and Polygon

Polkadot’s native cryptocurrency DOT as well as Polygon’s native crypto token MATIC have showcased negative momentum. DOT token is down by 2.14 per cent and Polygon’s MATIC crypto token has gone down by 3.38 per cent over the last 24 hours.

Memecoins

Meme cryptocurrencies also showcased negative momentum. Dogecoin is down by 3.11 per cent, whereas meme crypto Shiba Inu has slipped 1.58 per cent over the last 24 hours.

The majority of top cryptocurrency tokens have witnessed downtrend from their previous positions over the last 24 hours.

Also Read: Cryptocurrency price today: Ether down 9% despite the success of Ethereum merge; crypto markets in red – BusinessToday

Also Read: Cryptocurrency price today: Solana gains 7%, Polkadot up 5% as global m-cap crosses $1 trillion – BusinessToday

Copyright©2023 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today

Add Business Today to Home Screen

Home

Market

BT TV

Magazine

Menu

Menu

source