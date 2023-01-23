Home Latest News Subpoena Power Boosts Senate Democrats' Amgen, Meta Probes – Bloomberg Law

Subpoena Power Boosts Senate Democrats' Amgen, Meta Probes – Bloomberg Law

By
Deidre Richardson
-

By Chris Cioffi
Companies from Facebook parent Meta to big drugmakers like Amgen could come under stepped up pressure from Senate Democrats this Congress, thanks to midterm gains giving the lawmakers new investigative powers.
Democrats who shared power with the GOP in the last Congress can now issue subpoenas without needing a Republican OK now that the party has 51 seats in the chamber. That gives committee chairman Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) more leverage in ongoing probes into how the wealthy conceal money abroad to avoid US taxes and whether tax preparation companies secretly transmitted taxpayer information to tech giants Meta and Google.
With …
To read the full article log in.
Learn more about a Bloomberg Tax subscription.

source

Previous articleBoost your online anonymity and bypass internet restrictions at ease … – TechRadar
Next articleUSA finance and payments news summary: 19 April – AS USA
Deidre Richardson
Deidre Richardson is a tech enthusiast who loves to cover the latest news on smartphones, tablets, and mobile gadgets. A graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (B.A, History/Music), you can always find her rocking her Samsung Galaxy Note 3 and LG Nexus 5 on a regular basis.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR