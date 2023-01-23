Subpoena Power Boosts Senate Democrats' Amgen, Meta Probes – Bloomberg Law

By Chris Cioffi

Companies from Facebook parent Meta to big drugmakers like Amgen could come under stepped up pressure from Senate Democrats this Congress, thanks to midterm gains giving the lawmakers new investigative powers.

Democrats who shared power with the GOP in the last Congress can now issue subpoenas without needing a Republican OK now that the party has 51 seats in the chamber. That gives committee chairman Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) more leverage in ongoing probes into how the wealthy conceal money abroad to avoid US taxes and whether tax preparation companies secretly transmitted taxpayer information to tech giants Meta and Google.

With …

