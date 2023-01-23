Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquires shares … – Best Stocks

The most recent 13F filing that Rivian Automotive, Inc. made with the SEC revealed that during the third quarter of 2018, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased the percentage of its holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) by 27.4%. The institutional investor’s portfolio currently contains 208,682 shares of the automaker specializing in electric vehicles after the latter made an additional purchase of 44,922 shares during the quarter. According to the most recent report that Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. submitted to the SEC, the value of the company’s holdings in Rivian Automotive was calculated to be $6,868,000.

The percentages of the company currently owned by several additional hedge funds and institutional investors have been subject to change. This change has been made possible because more investors have joined the investment community. During the second quarter, Milestone Wealth LLC achieved a 38.5% increase in its ownership stake in Rivian Automotive. Milestone Wealth LLC now has 1,385 shares of the electric car automaker’s stock, which are currently valued at $36,000 after making a new purchase of 385 shares during the quarter. This brings the total number of shares owned by Milestone Wealth LLC to 1,385. During the second quarter, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP (MA) saw a 51.6% increase in the value of its holdings, and Rivian Automotive was one of the companies that benefited from this growth. The number of shares of the company’s stock that Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP currently owns has increased to 1,443 due to the firm’s purchase of an additional 491 shares of the electric car automaker’s stock over the quarter. There is a value of $38,000 associated with these shares. During the first three months of the year, Eaton Vance Management increased the percentage of Rivian Automotive shares that it owned by 6.8%. After purchasing 497 additional shares of the electric car automaker’s stock over the quarter, Eaton Vance Management now holds 7,843 shares of the company’s stock. Eaton Vance Management places the current value of the stock at $394,000 at this time. During the second quarter, Bartlett & Co. LLC achieved a 104.2% increase in the proportion of Rivian Automotive stock it owned. Bartlett & Co. LLC now has 980 shares of the electric car automaker’s stock, which have a combined value of $25,000, after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period in question. And finally, during the second quarter of 2018, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 80.9% as a direct result of the recent investments made by the company. After purchasing 514 additional shares throughout the relevant period, Lindbrook Capital LLC now holds 1,149 of the electric car automaker’s shares, each of which has a value of $30,000. These shares were acquired during the period in question. Most of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors, which accounts for 67.97% of the total.

Several distinct brokerages published reports on RIVN’s most recent activities not too long ago. Rivian Automotive was given an “equal weight” rating by Wells Fargo & Company in a research report that was published on Thursday, November 10. Additionally, the price target for the company’s stock was simultaneously reduced from $35.00 to $32.00. On Tuesday, December 20, Mizuho released a research note that lowered their price target for Rivian Automotive from $58.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating. The note also gave the company a rating of “buy.” In addition, the note gave the company a “buy” rating. Evercore ISI published a research note on Rivian Automotive on November 29, announcing that the firm would begin following the company. They determined that the price target should be $35.00 and gave the company a grade of “in line.” Wedbush assigned an “outperform” rating to Rivian Automotive, which led to the investment firm lowering its price objective on the company from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on November 10. The new price objective was announced about the business. In the end, but not least, the Royal Bank of Canada lowered both their “outperform” rating on Rivian Automotive and their price objective, which went from $61 to $50, in a research note published on November 10. The stock currently has three distinct ratings, which are as follows: a sell rating of two, a hold rating of six, and a buy rating of twelve. Each of these ratings was assigned by different financial analysts. According to Bloomberg, the stock is currently rated as having an average “Moderate buy recommendation,” and the price target has been established at $43.38.

RIVN launched its business on Thursday at 16:50 local time. The company’s market capitalization is currently sitting at $15.20 billion, its price-to-earnings ratio is 1.59, and its beta stands at 1.84. There is a debt-to-equity ratio, a current ratio, and a quick ratio. The quick ratio is 6.39, the current ratio is 6.84, and the debt-to-equity ratio is 0.08. The simple moving average of the stock price over the past 200 days is 30.33, and the simple moving average over the last 50 days is 24.20. Within a year, Rivian Automotive, Inc. experienced a record low of 15.82 and a record high of 76.32 in terms of its stock price.

On November 9, the most recent quarterly earnings report for Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) was made available for the general public to review. The maker of electric vehicles reported a quarterly loss of -1.57 cents per share, which was less than the market experts’ consensus expectation of -1.78 cents per share the loss. The company reported quarterly revenue of 536 million dollars, which is significantly higher than the estimates provided by industry professionals, which were 513.89 million. The net margin and the return on equity for Rivian Automotive were negative, with the former being in the red by 714.01% and 32.42%, respectively. Rivian Automotive, Inc. is expected to report a loss of $7.41 per share for the current fiscal year, as this is the opinion shared by the vast majority of market specialists.

In other news about Rivian Automotive, Chief Administrative Officer Jeff Baker completed a transaction on November 15 in which he sold 1,689 shares of the company's stock. The total amount received for the sale of the shares was 58,067.82 dollars, equivalent to a price of 34.38 dollars per share on average. As a result of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,331 shares of the company, which currently have a value of approximately $3,071,199.78 each. If you follow the link, which will take you to a legal file submitted to the SEC, you will have the opportunity to acquire additional information regarding the transaction. On November 15, the same day, 14,235 shares of the company's stock were sold by Claire Mcdonough, the company's Chief Financial Officer. An overall price of 497,086.20 dollars was agreed upon for the sale of the shares, which works out to an average selling price of 34.92 dollars per share. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer will have 81,151 business shares with an estimated value of $2,833,792.92. Disclosures that are related to the sale might be found in this section of the website. 2.34 company insiders own a percent of the total shares currently outstanding.

Rivian Automotive, Inc. is a company that designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles and the accessories that go along with them. This company offers pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles for sale, which can accommodate five passengers. Rivian Commercial Vehicles has chosen Amazon.com as a partner to facilitate the provision of a platform for electric delivery trucks. This partnership was established to make the process more efficient. The organization conducts sales of its wares on a one-to-one basis with end users, who may be private individuals or representatives of other companies.

Ronald Kaufman is a veteran analyst and researcher with an expertise in the fields of Pharma, Cyber, FoodTech and Blockchain. He has been published on entrepreneur.com, GuruFocus, Finextra Research and others. He is currently a researcher at the Future Markets Research Tank (FMRT), where he does deep-dive market analysis and research in a number of industries.

