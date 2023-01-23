Disney+ Unveils ‘boundary-pushing’ Male Stripper 3D Billboards … – The Drum

January 16, 2023 | 4 min read

In what may be a UK-first, Disney (of all brands), has erected a series of 3D ads featuring male strippers around the UK.

Disney+ unveils male stripper 3D billboards for Chippendales

To publicize the eight-part biological drama Welcome to Chippendales on Disney+, the entertainment giant and agency Publicis Groupe, has run a revealing full-motion campaign across some 11 screens spanning the UK.

It shows the Chippendales topless dancing in full 3D before cutting tastefully to the ‘big reveal’ – the famous climax of the dance that would have caught the eye of advertising standards.

Of the Ocean Outdoor properties, the Piccadilly Lights is likely the most provocative with a 3D “illusion” immersing viewers using Ocean’s ‘Deepscreen’ technique. It will also run in sites in Westfield London, Westfield Stratford City, Manchester, Birmingham, Nottingham, Liverpool, Norwich, Glasgow and in 3D in Canary Wharf, London.

Jonathan Burgesson-Carter, Disney+ content marketing director said that Ocean brought “Chippendales to life in such a dynamic, immersive and exciting way”. Tamina Plum, managing director, Publicis Imagine EMEA said: “We look forward to seeing how this execution pushes boundaries in an unexpected way for Disney.”

It’s part of a wider campaign that will include TV, social, digital, radio and digital audio. Planned by Publicis Imagine, the campaign is running for three weeks until January 22.

Watch the activations here.

Credit

Client: Disney+

Marketing: Hannah Bertorelli, Conrad Morgan

Media planning: Publicis Imagine

Director of OOH: Ellie Gray

Planners: Tara Eskandari, Megi Tefa, Abbie Tow

Media owner: Ocean Outdoor

OOH creative: Disney+, David Tait Ocean Studio

Ocean account director: Grace Lent

