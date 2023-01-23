Nigerian Artist Nissi Ogulu To Launch Charity NFT Collection On … – NFTevening.com

Home » News » Crypto Art » Nigerian Artist Nissi Ogulu To Launch Charity NFT Collection On Binance

London-based Nigerian musician-artist, Nissi Ogulu is all set to launch a charity NFT collection on the Binance NFT marketplace. The exclusive ‘NFT For Good’ collection will explore Africa’s musical heritage through instruments, ‘Ara Tribe’. Launching in collaboration with Binance Charity, the collection will go live on May 30. Let’s take a deeper dive into what is Nissi Ogulu’s charity NFT collection.

Titled ‘Jigsaw Tribe’, Nissi Ogulu’s charity NFT collection explores the different aspects of music and life, each portrayed as a piece of a puzzle. Each NFT in the collection will come at different rarity levels and prices.

“What excites me is the fact that African music and culture are finally getting the renown and success they so richly deserve as being integral to global music and creativity,” said Nissi Ogulu. “So, the collection is my artistic take on bringing the continent’s vibrant music tradition and all-around creative brilliance to the world, this time in an animated way.”

What’s more, the NFT collectors will also get added perks like access to live events and art exhibitions. Additionally, signed and printed digital artworks as well as early access to Nissi Ogulu’s future NFT drops are also part of the utilities.

The charity NFT auction will kick off at 12:00 pm CAT on May 30 and close at 12:00 pm CAT on June 20.

Nissi Ogulu was born in Port Harcourt, Nigeria, to an exceptionally creative family. In fact, her elder brother is Burna Boy, a Nigerian singer, songwriter, and performing artist. Besides, her grandfather, Benson Idonije, was an Afrobeat icon.

While Nissi has worked with several mediums, she currently focuses on fine art. She is famous for her contemporary paintings and innovative designs. She is also the founder of Creele Animation Studios, which produces Black and African content through animation, music, the metaverse, and games.

Nissi Ogulu’s NFT collection is the latest drop for Binance Charity’s NFT For Good Campaign. The initiative allows acclaimed artists to turn their works into “meaningful global action targeting social and humanitarian issues”. The campaign has previously featured artists like Jon Burgerman, Kristian Schmidt, and Muartive.

“Binance Charity’s NFT for Good initiative connects creators, their art and their cause,” explained Helen Hai, Executive VP of Binance and Head of Binance Charity. “Jigsaw Tribe is yet another exciting example of this and it’s beautiful to see the series merging tradition and technology.”

As part of the charity initiative, a part of the proceeds from the auction will support The Reach. This is an initiative set up by the Ogulu family to provide 6,000 meals a month for underprivileged individuals in Nigeria.

All in all, Nissi Ogulu’s upcoming charity NFT collection is an exciting drop to watch out for on Binance!

