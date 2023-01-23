Home Latest News Neon Wallet updated to v2.16.16 with new NFT Gallery feature – NEO...

Neon Wallet updated to v2.16.16 with new NFT Gallery feature – NEO News Today

By
Brandon Martin
-

COZ has released Neon Wallet v2.16.16. The update brings various bug fixes and a new gallery feature for users to view and manage their NFTs .
The NFT Gallery can be found under a new tab in the wallet sidebar. The view leverages the GhostMarket API to pull NFT images and metadata, and provides a convenient interface for transferring individual tokens.
The new NFT Gallery in Neon Wallet for Desktop (watch-only mode)
The team also recently updated the Quickvote web portal, which allows Neon users to participate in governance. The service has been updated to the latest version of the WalletConnect protocol, enabling users to vote for Neo Council members.
Neon Wallet v2.16.16 is also the first version with a dedicated build for ARM64. This allows M1 Mac users to run the application without requiring Rosetta 2, improving performance and battery efficiency.
The latest version of Neon Wallet can be downloaded from the link below:
https://github.com/CityOfZion/neon-wallet/releases/tag/v2.16.16
gasbot banner
coz banner new
o3 wallet sidebar
grantshares friends
smart economy podcast side banner
nnt youtube
Brett is a blockchain enthusiast and freelance writer who originally began producing content for the gaming & eSports industries. Now he spends most of his time contributing in the Neo ecosystem.
More posts by Brett Rhodes

source

Previous articleTwitter to launch ad-free subscription tier, Elon Musk says – The Guardian
Next articleScientists found a new emperor penguin colony by tracking poo markings from space – Engadget
Brandon Martin
https://www.inferse.com
An Open Source activist, who pursues his passion for tech blogging. In early years of his life, he worked as market analyst for a number of companies. Martin has been writing reviews and articles for a local magazine for last five years.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR