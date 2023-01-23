You won't believe how cheap the iPhone 11 is right now – TrustedReviews

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

If you’re in need of a new iPhone on a budget, we’ve got the deal for you. The 64GB iPhone 11 is now available for just £23 a month with zero upfront cost.

This particular deal comes from Three via Mobile Phones Direct. Not only will you get the phone, but you’ll also bag unlimited data, minutes and texts all for just £23 a month.

The contract lasts for a total of 24 months, meaning you’ll pay a total £552 over the course of the two years. Considering the iPhone 11 launched at £729, that’s a £177 discount before even factoring in the unlimited data and texts on this 5G-ready smartphone.

The iPhone 11 is the 2019 addition to Apple’s iPhone line. The phone is powered by the company’s own A13 Bionic chip and runs the latest version of iOS, iOS 16.

The phone packs a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display with a 1400:1 contrast ratio and support for Apple True Tone.

The iPhone 11 comes with a 12-megapixel dual camera which consists of wide and ultra-wide sensors. It’s also equipped with software-powered camera features, like portrait mode, night mode and Deep Fusion to improve pics snapped in low-light conditions.

The camera delivers 4K recording at up to 60fps, while the 12-megapixel selfie camera supports Portrait Mode, 4K video capture and Face ID to unlock your phone without entering your passcode.

You’ll also bag three months of Apple TV+, Apple News+, Apple Fitness+ and Apple Arcade completely free of charge.

“Apple has seen what most people want from the iPhone 11. Unless you’re a complete sucker for an OLED display, or particularly want the zoomed telephoto lens, there isn’t much you’re missing out on by not getting the Pro model. Especially when you consider the over £300/$300 saving you’re making”, wrote editor Max Parker in our review.

“If you’re coming from an iPhone XR you might want to wait a year and see what the 2020 iPhone brings. However, if you’re updating an older iPhone then you’ll notice the vast array of improvements to camera, battery life and overall design straight away”.

Of course, this review was written when the phone first launched back in 2019 and has since been succeeded by newer generations, including the latest iPhone 14. However, for those upgrading from an older model or looking to get an iPhone for cheap, this remains a fantastic deal you won’t want to miss.

Head to Mobile Phones Direct today to pick up the iPhone 11 with no upfront cost and unlimited data, minutes and texts for just £23 a month.

