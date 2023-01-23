Best Crypto to Buy Today 11th January – MEMAG, XRP, FGHT … – Cryptonews

The cryptocurrency market has crept up by 0.5% in the past 24 hours, reaching a total cap of $894 billion. This means it has risen by around 6.5% in the past week, although it’s mostly unchanged in the past month and still significantly down compared to this time last year.

However, while the market hasn’t moved much in the past couple of days, several altcoins have posted some above-average gains. This articles collects them in a list of the best crypto to buy today, along with various presale tokens that boast strong fundamentals and promising roadmaps.

Launching its presale today, Meta Masters Guild is a mobile-focused gaming guild that will develop a range of Web3 and play-to-earn games. Running on Ethereum, its games will feature playable NFTs, while also paying out rewards that can be exchanged for its native token, MEMAG, which in turn can be staked and traded.

Its sale will have a total of seven stages, with the first — and current — stage offering 1 MEMAG for $0.007. This price will incrementally rise to $0.023, meaning the earliest investors will see a 228.5% increase even before MEMAG lists.

With the platform due to launch its first game (Meta Kart Racers) in the second quarter of this year, Meta Masters Guild is likely to witness rapid growth. And if the wider market and global economy enters more favorable conditions, its native token could end up being one of the chief beneficiaries.

XRP has gained by 3.5% in the last 24 hours. At $0.363029, it has also risen by 5.5% in a week, but remains down by 5% in past month.

XRP’s chart points to a change in fortunes, with the coin’s relative strength index (purple) rise above 50 in the past few hours, having welcome the New Year at below 40. Likewise, it seems that its 30-day moving average (red) may have stopped falling relative to its 200-day (blue), and may be about to begin rising relative to the longer term indicator.

In terms of XRP’s bigger picture, it’s still waiting on the conclusion of Ripple’s long-running legal battle with the SEC. This could potentially go either way, but Ripple has had a few small victories during the case, including several important decisions going in its favor (e.g. access to the 2018 Hinman emails).

Assuming that Ripple does secure some kind of favorable settlement or summary judgment, this would likely result in a massive rally for XRP. As such, the latter is one of the major cryptocurrencies to watch this year, and its successes may end up being a catalyst for the wider market.

Fight Out (FGHT) is a platform that aims to mix real-life workouts with Web3 and the metaverse. Based on Ethereum, it will track and reward a much wider range of workouts than earlier move-to-earn platforms, including boxing, weightlifting and yoga, while also offering a range of in-app and IRL courses at its own branded gyms.

Its token sale opened in December and has already raised over $2.8 million, with 1 FGHT currently selling at $0.0166. The sale is due to end by Q2 2022, which is when it will list for the first time on exchanges and when its app will launch.

SHIB has dropped by 6% in the past day, falling to $0.00000896. This represents a 10% gain in a week, but a 1.5% fall in a month, with the meme token remaining down by 90% compared to the all-time high of $0.00008616 it set in October 2021.

SHIB’s indicators remain in a promising place, even if it’s not guaranteed they’ll continue rising. Its RSI has dipped to 60 after reaching 70 in the past few days, suggesting a possible correction, even if momentum remains relatively high.

At the same time, SHIB’s 30-day moving average is well below its 200-day, something which signals that it could be in line for a big rally. This is in an expectation that has been strengthened by the upcoming arrival of the Shibarium Network, a layer-two solution for Shiba Inu that’s due to launch its beta in the coming weeks.

Not only will the layer-two network make SHIB much more attractive to use, but Shiba Inu is also in the process of developing its very own metaverse. This is due later in the year, but when it does come, expect further SHIB rallies.

Aiming to attract ESG investors, C+Charge (CCHG) is a peer-to-peer payment network for electric vehicle (EV) charging stations. Having begun its presale in December, it has the overarching aim of using blockchain and crypto to widen access to carbon credits, with its native CCHG set to be used within its network by EV owners to pay to charge their vehicles.

In addition, C+Charge will also reward users with NFT-based carbon credits for charging their EVs at its stations, giving people an incentive to go green. It has also already signed partnershps with Flowcarbon and with Perfect Solutions Turkey, adding 20% of the EV chargers in Turkey to its network.

At $277.98, BNB has risen by 1% in the last 24 hours, while also gaining by 13% in the past week. On the other hand, the exchange utility token is down by 2% in a month, and by 60% since setting an ATH of $686 in May 2021.

BNB’s chart reveals a steady increase in momentum, potentially transforming into a breakout rally. Its RSI is closing in on 70, while its 30-day average has begun to turn upwards, with plenty of space for it to continue rising.

As mentioned above, what’s interesting about BNB is that it has declined ‘only’ by 60% since its current ATH. This is significant insofar as big cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin and ethereum have fallen by larger percetanges since their respective record highs, indicating that BNB is better at preserving its value than other major tokens.

This is likely because it’s Binance’s native token, and with Binance remaining the biggest exchange in the industry, BNB will always have a strong use case. There’s also the fact that BNB’s price has been helped by its ongoing burns, with Binance planning to destroy a total of 100 million BNB (out of a max supply of 200 million).

Having now raised over $2.7 million, Play-to-earn (P2E) battle card game Calvaria recently entered the final stage of its token sale. This means there are only 12% of the available RIA coins remaining, with the token due to list on exchanges in the next few weeks (LBANK Exchange and BKEX Global are among early supporters).

Available on PC and mobile app stores, Calvaria doesn’t actually require cryptocurrency to play. This makes it more accessible — and potentially more popular — than pre-existing blockchain-based games, and could prove a gateway to crypto for many members of the lay pubic.

It’s due to launch in Q2 2023, with its game world set in a mythical afterlife. Characters will be animated in full 3D, while players will have the ability to earn and upgrade the collectible cards used to battle with different factions in the game’s universe.

With 58,000 Twitter followers, it already looks as though its amassing quite an audience. As such, it and its native token could end up having a big 2023.

MATIC has climbed by 2% in the past 24 hours, reaching $0.859899, which also marks a 10% gain in a week. That said, the altcoin is still 3.5% down in a month and down by 70.5% compared to its record high of $2.92, set in December 2021.

MATIC’s chart is in an interesting position, with its RSI rising but its 30-day average only just having fallen below its 200-day. This could mean that it’s due another rally very soon, although it has been due a large rally for several months now.

Regardless of when a significant bull rally arrives for MATIC, it remains one of the most fundamentally strong altcoins in the market. This is simply because Polygon is comfortably the biggest layer-two scaling solution for Ethereum, with a total value locked in of over $1 billion (which is more than many layer-one networks).

And with Polygon continuing to witness ongoing development and adoption, it’s only a matter of time before MATIC begins troubling its ATH again.

