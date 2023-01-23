NASA Rocket Launch Postponed: When To See It In New Jersey – Patch

NEW JERSEY — Weather conditions on the East Coast have again delayed a NASA rocket launch that may be visible in New Jersey, but only for one day.

Residents may be able to see the Electron, made by Rocket Lab USA, on its way to space from Virginia’s Wallops Flight Facility. The launch had been rescheduled several times in December, with the new date set for Monday, Jan. 23. However, the facility pushed the launch to Tuesday after monitoring the forecast.

“Due to unfavorable weather conditions in the Wallops area on Monday, Jan. 23, Rocket Lab ‘s first Electron launch from Wallops has moved to Tuesday, Jan. 24,” the flight facility announced. “Weather for Tuesday is 90% favorable for the 6-8 p.m. EST launch window.”

The main concern Monday was high surface winds, Wallops had said.

On Tuesday, NJ residents may be able to see the rocket from your backyard. Much of the east coast will see the 59-foot-tall rocket as it lifts off from Virginia Space’s Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport on Wallops Island on its way to deploy satellites, NASA said.

“From a distance, Electron will appear like a bright, fast-moving star climbing upward through the night sky,” the Wallops Flight Facility said.

Southern New Jersey residents could see the rocket for up to 90 seconds, NASA said. And those in North and Central Jersey might see it for 90-120 seconds after takeoff — if skies are clear enough.

NASA said the Electron will deploy radio frequency monitoring satellites for HawkEye 360.

“With this mission, NASA is helping foster a growing low-Earth space economy and continues Wallops’ 35-year history of support to the commercial launch industry,” NASA said.

A live webcast will stream at www.rocketlabusa.com/live-stream about 40 minutes before launch.

