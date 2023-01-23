Here’s When Your Phone Will Get the Android 13 Update – Beebom

Google started rolling out the latest version of its mobile OS, Android 13 (codenamed Tiramisu), to Pixel phone users on 15 August 2022. If you haven’t been keeping up, Android 13 brings new features like redesigned UI elements, themed icons, faster QR code scanning, updated photo picker, and privacy features, among other things. Android 13 has already rolled out the Pixel phones, and now many of your might be eager to know when your phone will get the update. In its official blog post, Google said that you can expect Android 13 to “roll out to your favorite devices from Samsung Galaxy, Asus, HMD (Nokia phones), iQOO, Motorola, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Sharp, Sony, Tecno, Vivo, Xiaomi, and more” later this year. While that’s a pretty vague timeline, we are here to help you keep track of when your phone will get the Android 13 update. So without ado, let’s dive in.

In this article, we have listed the smartphones from popular OEMs like Samsung, OnePlus, Oppo, Xiaomi, Realme, Motorola, Asus, and others that are eligible to get the Android 13 update. Use the table below to see if your phone will get the Android 13 update or not.

Note: Most smartphone makers are yet to officially share what all devices in their portfolio will be eligible for Android 13. But we have taken the promised update cycles into account and compiled these lists. Still, take these lists with a grain of salt right now. We suggest you bookmark this page as we will refresh it regularly and deliver the latest Android 13 update information from major OEMs.

*TBA means To Be Announced

If you don’t already know, Google has officially rolled out the stable Android 13 update to Pixel 4 and newer devices. Older devices like the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a didn’t make the cut and cannot be updated to Android 13. Here’s a list of eligible Google Pixel devices that are running Android 13:

Alongside the launch of the OnePlus 10T earlier in August, OnePlus also unveiled the next iteration of its software skin – OxygenOS 13. Yes, we are not getting a unified ColorOS-OxygenOS update as the plan was scrapped, but as shown in our recent OxygenOS 13 hands-on video, OxygenOS 13 = ColorOS 13. It’s OxygenOS for the namesake, but you get all the ColorOS features and design elements here.

Putting the deception aside, here is a list of OnePlus phones that will get the Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 update:

Device Name Release Date OnePlus 10 Pro 09 August 2022 (Beta 1)

16 August 2022 (Beta 2) OnePlus 10R TBA OnePlus 10T TBA OnePlus 9 Pro TBA OnePlus 9 TBA OnePlus 9R TBA OnePlus 9RT TBA OnePlus 8 Pro TBA OnePlus 8 TBA OnePlus 8T TBA OnePlus Nord 2 TBA OnePlus Nord 2T TBA OnePlus Nord CE TBA OnePlus Nord CE 2 TBA OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite TBA

Samsung is yet to officially announce the next iteration of its software skin, One UI 5.0, but it recently started beta testing the build on the Galaxy S22 series in select countries. Also, if you remember, the South Korean company confirmed that it will push four years of software updates to its flagships, tablets, foldable phones, select budget phones, and more.

This means many budget-centric M- and A-series Samsung phones will also get the Android 13 update soon. Here’s a comprehensive list of Samsung Galaxy phones that will get the latest version of Android:

Device Name Release Date Galaxy S22 Ultra 5 August 2022 (Beta) Galaxy S22 Plus 5 August 2022 (Beta) Galaxy S22 5 August 2022 (Beta) Galaxy S21 FE TBA Galaxy S21 Ultra TBA Galaxy S21 Plus TBA Galaxy S21 TBA Galaxy S20 Ultra TBA Galaxy S20 Plus TBA Galaxy S20 TBA Galaxy S20 FE TBA Galaxy S10 Lite TBA Galaxy Note 20 Ultra TBA Galaxy Note 20 TBA Galaxy Note 10 Lite TBA Galaxy Z Fold 4 TBA Galaxy Z Flip 4 TBA Galaxy Z Fold 3 TBA Galaxy Z Flip 3 TBA Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G TBA Galaxy Z Flip TBA Galaxy Z Flip 5G TBA Galaxy A73 TBA Galaxy A53 TBA Galaxy A33 TBA Galaxy A71/ A71 5G TBA Galaxy A51/ A51 5G TBA Galaxy A52s TBA Galaxy A52 TBA Galaxy A72 TBA Galaxy A32 TBA Galaxy A22 TBA Galaxy M42/ F42 TBA Galaxy M62/ F62 TBA Galaxy M52 TBA Galaxy M32 TBA Galaxy M33 TBA Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra TBA Galaxy Tab S8 Plus TBA Galaxy Tab S8 TBA Galaxy Tab S7 Plus TBA Galaxy Tab S7 TBA Galaxy Tab S7 FE TBA Galaxy Tab A8 TBA Galaxy Tab S6 5G TBA Galaxy Tab S6 Lite TBA

Motorola has quietly revealed the initial batch of Edge and G-series smartphones that will get the next-gen Android 13 update via a security updates page on its official website. The devices listed below were marked with the “Next OS” phrase, which strongly hints at Android 13.

Though this list comes from an official source, we suggest you take it with a grain of salt as more Moto phones will likely get Google’s new OS update.

Device Name Release Date Motorola Edge (2022) TBA Motorola Edge Plus (2022) TBA Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) TBA Moto G 5G (2022) TBA Motorola Edge 30 TBA Motorola Edge Pro TBA Moto G32 TBA Moto G42 TBA Moto G62 5G TBA Moto G82 5G TBA

With the announcement of ColorOS 12 last year, Oppo revealed a new update plan for its smartphone lineup. The Chinese giant said that it will offer three Android updates for the Oppo Find X series, two Android updates for the Reno as well as the F series, and only one Android update for select Oppo A series phones.

In line with this promised update plan and the latest ColorOS 13 update timeline, here are all the Oppo phones that will get Android 13:

Device Name Release Date Oppo Find X5 Pro/ Find X5 18 August 2022 (Beta) Oppo Find N (China) 03 August 2022 (Beta) Oppo Find X3 Pro September 2022 Oppo Reno8 Pro 5G September 2022 Oppo Reno8 5G October 2022 Oppo Reno7 Pro 5G/ Reno 7 5G/ Reno 7 4G October 2022 Oppo Reno 6 5G October 2022 Oppo F21 Pro 4G October 2022 Oppo K10 5G October 2022 Oppo A77 5G October 2022 Oppo Reno 6 Pro/ 6 Pro Diwali Edition November 2022 Oppo F21 Pro 5G November 2022 Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G November 2022 Oppo Pad Air H1 2023 Oppo F19 Pro/ F19/ F19s H1 2023 Oppo A77 H1 2023 Oppo A57 H1 2023

You might not find a number of Oppo phones that are set to receive ColorOS 13 here as they will only get the latest skin, changing the look of the software, but it will likely not be based on Android 13. Some of these devices are Oppo A76, A55, A96, K10, Find X2, and others. You can check out the complete ColorOS 13 India update release schedule and global release timeline right here.

Xiaomi has not officially announced MIUI 14 based on Android 13, but a recent report by XiaomiUI revealed a long list of devices that will receive the upcoming OS update. There is no word on the MIUI 14 release date at the moment, but rumors suggest it could happen soon or alongside the Xiaomi 13 series launch.

That being said, Xiaomi has a laundry list of smartphones in its portfolio, and not all of them will get the Android 13 update. Some Xiaomi devices will get the MIUI 14 update based on Android 12 too. It’s difficult for us to gauge which smartphones will make the cut, so we have listed all the devices that we expect to get the MIUI 14 update later this year or in early 2023.

Device Name Release Date Xiaomi 12 Pro 15 August 2022 (Beta) Xiaomi 12 15 August 2022 (Beta) Xiaomi 12X TBA Xiaomi 12 Ultra TBA Xiaomi 12 Lite TBA Xiaomi 12S TBA Xiaomi 12S Pro (Dimensity/Snapdragon) TBA Xiaomi 12T TBA Xiaomi 12T Pro TBA Xiaomi 11T TBA Xiaomi 11T Pro TBA Mi 11 Lite/ Mi 11 Lite 5G) TBA Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE TBA Xiaomi Mi 11 LE TBA Mi 11/ Mi 11i TBA Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge TBA Mi 11 Ultra TBA Mi 11 Pro TBA Xiaomi MIX 4 TBA Xiaomi MIX FOLD TBA Xiaomi MIX FOLD 2 TBA Xiaomi Civi/ Civi 1S TBA Mi Note 10 Lite TBA Mi 10/ Mi 10 Pro TBA Mi 10T/ Mi 10T Pro TBA Xiaomi Pad 5/ Pad 5 Pro TBA

Apart from the flagship Xiaomi smartphone lineup, the Chinese company will also bring the latest iteration of MIUI to its budget and mid-range Redmi smartphones. Here is a list of Redmi phones that will get the MIUI 14 update (only a select few will get the Android 13 update, though):

Device Name Release Date Redmi Note 11 4G/ Note 11 5G TBA Redmi Note 11 SE TBA Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G/ Note 11 Pro 5G TBA Redmi Note 11T TBA Redmi Note 11T Pro/ Note 11T Pro+ TBA Redmi Note 11S/ Note 11S 5G TBA Redmi Note 11E/ Note 11E Pro TBA Redmi Note 10 TBA Redmi Note 10 Pro TBA Redmi Note 10 Pro Max TBA Redmi Note 10S TBA Redmi Note 10 Lite TBA Redmi Note 10 5G TBA Redmi Note 10T 5G TBA Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G TBA Redmi Note 9 4G/ Note 9 5G TBA Redmi Note 9T 5G TBA Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G TBA Redmi K50 TBA Redmi K50 Pro TBA Redmi K50 Gaming Edition TBA Redmi K50S/ K50S Pro TBA Redmi K40S TBA Redmi K40 Pro/ K40 Pro+ TBA Redmi K40 TBA Redmi K40 Gaming TBA Redmi K30S Ultra TBA Redmi K30 Ultra TBA Redmi K30 4G TBA Redmi K30 Pro TBA Redmi Note 8 (2021) TBA Redmi 10C TBA Redmi 10A TBA Redmi 10 Power TBA Redmi 10 TBA Redmi 10 5G TBA Redmi 10 Prime+ 5G TBA Redmi 10 (India) TBA Redmi 10 Prime TBA Redmi 10 Prime 2022 TBA Redmi 10 2022 TBA Redmi 9T TBA Redmi 9 Power TBA

As per the leaked eligible device list linked above, close to 20 Poco phones are set to receive the MIUI 14 update once it’s announced later this year. However, not all of them will get Android 13 and will simply see a software skin update.

That said, here’s the (unofficial) list of Poco phones that will likely receive the Android 13-based MIUI 14 update:

Device Name Release Date Poco F4 5G Q4 2022 Poco F3 GT TBA Poco M4 Pro 5G/ M4 Pro/ M4 TBA Poco X4 Pro 5G TBA Poco M3 Pro 5G (likely) TBA Poco F4 GT (global) TBA Poco X4 GT (global) TBA

While OEMs like Xiaomi are taking their sweet time to revamp their Android skin, there’s no reason for Realme to be mum about its next-gen Realme UI plans. We all know Realme UI 4.0 (or Realme UI 5.0) will be a slightly skinned version of ColorOS 13 and provide the same Aquamorphic design, improved sidebar, new privacy features, and more.

While we await the official announcement of the next-gen Realme UI update, here’s a list of devices that we expect to get the Android 13 version of the skin:

Device Name Release Date Realme GT 2 Pro 04 August 2022 (Beta) Realme GT 2 TBA Realme GT TBA Realme GT Neo TBA Realme GT Neo 2/ Neo 2T TBA Realme GT Master Edition/ Master Explorer Edition TBA Realme GT Neo 3 TBA Realme 9 4G/ 9 5G TBA Realme 9 SE 5G TBA Realme 9 Pro+ TBA Realme 9 Pro TBA Realme 9i TBA Realme 8 Pro TBA Realme 8 4G/ 8 5G TBA Realme 8i TBA

Asus started testing the Android 13 update on its last year’s flagship smartphone, the ZenFone 8, earlier this year. And as you might know, the company promises at least two years of major software updates for its phones. So we can expect the following Asus ROG and ZenFone models to be updated to Android 13:

Device Name Release Date ROG Phone 6 TBA ROG Phone 6 Pro TBA Asus ZenFone 9 TBA Asus ZenFone 8 08 July 2022 (DP/ Beta 3) Asus Zenfone 8 Flip TBA ROG Phone 5s/ 5s Pro TBA ROG Phone 5/ 5 Pro/ 5 Ultimate TBA

It seems like most Chinese OEMs are allowing their flagship phone owners to test their latest Android skins ahead of rollout, and well, Vivo is one of them. Vivo X80 Pro users, as well as iQOO 9 Pro users, in select countries, including India, can now beta-test the FunTouchOS 13 update based on Android 13 .

That said, here is a list of Vivo and iQOO smartphones that we believe should get the Android 13 update, starting possibly in November or December 2022. We haven’t included a majority of mid-range Vivo phones here and will update the list after an official announcement.

Device Name Release Date Vivo 80 Pro 23 August 2022 (Beta) Vivo X80 TBA Vivo X70 Pro/ Pro+ TBA Vivo X70 TBA Vivo X60 Pro TBA iQOO 9T 5G TBA iQOO 9 Pro 23 August 2022 (Beta) iQOO 9/ 9 SE TBA iQOO 8 Pro TBA iQOO 8 TBA iQOO 7/ 7 Legend TBA iQOO Neo 6 TBA iQOO Z6 44W/ Z6 5G TBA iQOO Z6 Pro TBA iQOO Z3 TBA

When HMD Global took over the reins of Nokia, everyone was excited to witness the revival of their beloved brand, and the Finnish giant did an amazing job to boot. Android One phones with clean software, no bloatware, and timely updates, Nokia was set to become the go-to choice for many. But, it all went downhill quickly, and we no longer place trust in HMD Global to deliver timely Android updates.

If you own a Nokia smartphone, here are the devices we expect to receive the Android 13 update later this year or in 2023.

Device Name Release Date Nokia X20 15 June 2022 (Developer Preview) Nokia XR20 TBA Nokia X10 TBA Nokia X20 TBA Nokia G10 TBA Nokia G11 / G11 Plus TBA Nokia G20 TBA Nokia G21 TBA Nokia G50 TBA

Sony releases only a limited number of smartphones each year and promises to deliver two years of software updates. Based on this claim, here’s a tentative list of Sony Xperia devices that will get the Android 13 update. The company is yet to make an official announcement.

Device Name Release Date Sony Xperia Pro-I TBA Sony Xperia 1 IV TBA Sony Xperia 1o IV TBA Sony Xperia 1 III TBA Sony Xperia 10 III TBA Sony Xperia 5 III TBA

Nothing Phone (1), the most anticipated smartphone release of the year, is promised to get 3 years of Android OS updates. But the company is yet to announce any details about the Android 13 update for the Phone (1), and founder Carl Pei’s Twitter post has only fanned the fire for enthusiast consumers.

A product is more than just its specs, features, and version numbers— Carl Pei (@getpeid) August 17, 2022

At the moment, the company is trying to eliminate the plethora of bugs (watch YouTube video review) already plaguing the clean Android experience on the Nothing Phone (1). But Pei’s response to future software updates paints a disappointing picture for customers, who look forward to the newest features.

At the time of writing this story, Nothing has shared an official statement and confirmed that the Android 13 update for Nothing Phone (1) will be released in the first half of 2023. The company adds that – “Before releasing, we want to fine-tune the software upgrade with Nothing’s hardware.” So yeah, if you were expecting quick updates, you get a whole load of nothing at the moment.

So yeah, this article pretty much covers the entire list of Android phones across brands that are likely to get the Android 13 update. We are excited to see how quickly and how many devices Samsung updates over the coming months. And we are disappointed with OnePlus’ new approach to OxygenOS but are coming to terms with its ColorOS influence identity. Is your Android phone eligible to receive the Android 13 update? If so, let us know in the comments below. And if we have missed out on any phones that are sure to get the OS update, do share the device name in the comments, and we will update the list.

Please include Vivo y16 model in Android 13 update list and please update the list in the website.

Will sharp Aquos R5g will get Android 13 update?

Oneplus announced oxygen os 13 beta for these devices too:

9/9 pro, 9R, 9RT, 8/8 pro, 8T.

Please update this list.

TLDR : If you are the owner of any of current gen phone then the timeline for getting Android 13 is TBA.

What does TBA mean?

To be announced

Will my phone Vivo x60pro plus get Android 13 .if yes when?

Vivo promised 3 years of OS updates for its flagships, so yeah, Vivo X60 Pro+ should get the Android 13 update.

