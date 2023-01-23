UFOs? Don't Flatter Yourself – WSJ – The Wall Street Journal

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. Distribution and use of this material are governed by our Subscriber Agreement and by copyright law. For non-personal use or to order multiple copies, please contact Dow Jones Reprints at 1-800-843-0008 or visit www.djreprints.com.

I remember when Carl Sagan was asked if UFOs were a sign that we were being visited by an extraterrestrial civilization (“.css-1h1us5y-StyledLink{color:var(–interactive-text-color);-webkit-text-decoration:underline;text-decoration:underline;}.css-1h1us5y-StyledLink:hover{-webkit-text-decoration:none;text-decoration:none;}The UFO Crowd Wants an Alien Invasion for Christmas” by Holman Jenkins, Jr., Business World, Dec. 24). He responded, if I remember correctly, that if a civilization advanced enough to apply interstellar travel came to Earth, human beings would no more be capable of perceiving and understanding its presence than an ant is capable of perceiving and understanding ours.

This type of wisdom seems to be lost from the discussion. That professors and government officials now assign ideas safely anchored in the fringe decades ago to the mainstream is a case study in educational decline.

