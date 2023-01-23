The Crescent Moon of the Month of Rajab, 1444 A.H. – IMAM-US.org – Imam-US

In the Name of God, the Beneficent, the Merciful

Announcement Concerning:

The Crescent Moon of the Month of Rajab, 1444 A.H.

اضغط هنا لملاحظة بيان هلال شهر رجب المرجّب ١٤٤٤ هـ

To the respected believers in North America,

Peace be upon you.

The Moon-Sighting Committee of the Council of Shia Muslim Scholars of North America announces that Monday, January 23rd, 2023 will be the first day of the month of Rajab, 1444 A.H. for the entire region of North America.

This determination is based on the fact that there were verified sightings of the crescent moon by the naked eye at sunset on Sunday, January 22nd, 2023 in many locations including but not limited to Orlando and Southern Miami, Florida, and Houston, Texas.

We ask God, the Most High, for success in performing good deeds and to hasten the Return of Our Master, Imam Mahdi (p).

On behalf of the Crescent Committee,

Sayyid M. Rizvi, Secretary-General

Important Islamic Events this Month:

(Click here for a note about varying dates for Islamic events)

Note:

The Moon-Sighting Committee was established during the seventh annual conference of The Council of Shia Muslim Scholars of North America, and has been providing monthly sighting announcements to the North American Shia Muslim communities since 2007. The Council adopts/renews its members on an annual basis.

To learn about our basis for determining the beginning of lunar months and the theory about the unity of horizons, click here.

In the Name of Allah, the Beneficent, the Merciful Announcement Concerning: The Crescent Moon of…

The Moon-Sighting Committee of the Council of Shia Muslim Scholars in North America announces that…

Monday, August 29th, 2022 will be the first day of the month of Safar, 1444…

You must be logged in to post a comment.



Copyright © 2023 IMAM-US.org – All rights reserved.

source