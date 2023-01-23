Avatar 2 OTT release date, OTT rights, platform, time, subscription charges, Watch Avatar: The Way of Water – WION

Signage for “Avatar: The Way of Water” during the AFI Awards Luncheon at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photograph:(AFP)

Avatar 2 OTT release date: If you are planning to watch Avatar: The Way of Water, you are at the right place. Here’s everything you need to know about Avatar 2, from the OTT release date and OTT rights to the platform, date, time, and subscription charges.



Avatar 2 OTT release date: If you are planning to watch Avatar: The Way of Water, you are at the right place. Here’s everything you need to know about Avatar 2, from the OTT release date and OTT rights to the platform, date, time, and subscription charges.

Avatar 2 OTT release date, OTT rights, platform, time, subscription charges: The sequel to Avatar, Avatar: The Way of Water, is all set to make its OTT release. The epic science fiction movie, released in theatres on December 16, 2022, became the sixth film in history to cross the benchmark of $2 billion in sales worldwide. The film would soon release on an OTT platform after 40 days of success at the cinemas.

If you are planning to watch Avatar: The Way of Water, you are at the right place. Here’s everything you need to know about Avatar 2, from the OTT release date and OTT rights to the platform, date, time, and subscription charges.

The viewers have waited for a long time to watch Avatar: The Way of Water on an OTT platform. However, production companies have not officially announced the OTT release date for the James Cameron-directed movie released on December 16, 2022, in theatres. The original Avatar, released in 2009, holds the title of the highest-grossing film ever.

Usually, a movie makes it on an OTT platform within 182 days. Some reports say that the second part of Avatar will release in July 2023. Initially, the producers planned to release the movie in 2014. But, they had to postpone it due to the scarcity of technology that supports underwater shooting.

According to some sources, Avatar: The Way of Water will release on Disney+ Hotstar. But, the producers have not made it official. If you have subscribed to Disney+ Hostar, you can watch the original Avatar. You can also rent or buy the first part from YouTube and Google Play Movies. If you have an iOS device, you can rent or buy Avatar on Apple TV.

For Avatar: The Way of Water, likely to release on Disney+ Hotstar, or the original Avatar movie, you can buy an annual subscription for $109.99 or a monthly subscription for $7.99.

Also Read | James Cameron reveals ‘game plan’ for ‘Avatar’ sequels

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul are now officially married! Actress shares FIRST PICS from wedding ceremony

WION Exclusive: K-pop band 'Blackswan' on their trip to India, future plans and more

Black Panther 2 OTT release date in India: Full cast, time, How to watch Black Panther Wakanda Forever

Stay connected with us

© 2022. India Dot Com Private Limited. All Rights Reserved.

source