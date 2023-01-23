KaJ Labs Announces $55 Million Grant Program for Luna Classic Developers to Fund Projects Building on Terra Classic and Lithosphere (LITHO) – Yahoo Finance

Seattle, Washington–(Newsfile Corp. – November 2, 2022) – KaJ Labs, the developer of Lithosphere (LITHO), is planning on establishing a $55 million grant program for developers building dApps on the Terra Classic chain and Lithosphere. Priority will be given to projects that showcase real world utility for Lithosphere, while implementing a burn mechanism for Terra Classic (LUNC).

The KaJ Labs Foundation will advise and fully support development teams working on the revival of the Luna Classic network. The Foundation will bring as much utility to LUNC as possible. KaJ Labs plans to stake 200B LUNC with 10 validators to expedite the 2.5 trillion LUNC burn with incentives.

LITHO.ai

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8833/142485_9487e92d846a1807_001full.jpg

Efforts by the LUNC Community are in line with many of KaJ Labs objectives. The LUNC Community came together to revitalize the Terra Classic ecosystem. They’ve launched a variety of projects with the goal of promoting blockchain liquidity for developers and users. KaJ Labs’ LUNC Grant program encourages developers to build new web3 dApps for LUNC and LITHO.ai.

In May 2022, KaJ Labs received a $400 million investment commitment from Bahamas-based GEM Digital. The $55 million grant program for developers building dApps on Lithosphere and the Terra Classic chain provides a wealth of opportunities for developers. KaJ Labs is playing a major role in the efforts to revive the Luna Classic chain, create real-world utility with dApps, and building the future of the internet with Web3 to give power back to users.

###

About KaJ Labs

KaJ Labs is a decentralized research organization focusing on AI and blockchain technology. We’re driven to create innovative products that work for the greater good around the globe.

About Lithosphere

Lithosphere is the next-generation network for cross-chain applications powered by AI and Deep Learning.

Media Enquiries

Dorothy Marley

Phone: (707)-622-6168

Email: media@kajlabs.com

KaJ Labs Foundation

4730 University Way NE 104-#175

Seattle, WA 98105

Website: https://kajlabs.org

Website: https://lithosphere.network

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/142485

Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith and Dave Briggs take a look at several of the day's top trending stocks, including Microsoft's investment in OpenAI's ChatGPT, Salesforce's latest activist investors, and semiconductor stocks.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: INBS) has completed the review of results from Milestone 7, a phase of its biosensor platform development at the University of Newcastle, Australia, that included testing time-to-result (TTR), sensitivity, and reproducibility. The results showed a record 4x improvement in TTR, enabling the biosensor to return test results in under one minute. The company's biosensor platform is the world's first to specifically support multiple non-invasive, real-time, sali

The Oracle of Omaha never saw a future in cryptocurrency.

The agency appears to be aiming to make Covid-19 vaccination efforts resemble established influenza vaccination efforts.

Several laid-off Google employees took to social media to share their anger and bewilderment about losing their jobs.

Tax season is starting for all Americans — but the tax code’s provisions play out very differently for white families compared to families of color, new research says. The tax benefits from some of the most advantageous parts of the federal income-tax code accrue disproportionately to white families, according to Treasury Department findings that show the broader implications of dry tax rules. White families are pulling in more than 90% of the tax benefits that come from lower tax rates for capital gains, more than 90% of the tax benefits from itemized charitable deductions and 90% of the deduction attached to qualified business income — all while representing an estimated 67% of families, researchers said.

Yahoo Finance Live dissects trends in Chinese EV stocks Nio, Li Auto, and Xpeng correlated to the country's recent reopening from zero-COVID policies.

In this article, we will take a look at the 15 biggest natural gas pipeline companies in the world. If you want to see more companies in this selection, go to the 5 Biggest Natural Gas Pipeline Companies in the World. In the past five decades, the consumption of energy globally has increased by over […]

Barclays has some advice for semiconductor investors today — but I think you should do the opposite.

Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) were moving higher today after two analysts reiterated buy ratings on the FAANG stock with one noting that Apple seems likely to beat its own vague guidance due to the weakening dollar. In a note this morning, UBS analyst David Vogt maintained his buy rating and a price target of $180 on the stock, noting that his earlier decision to lower his estimates on supply chain issues didn't account for the weakening dollar, especially against currencies in Apple's top foreign markets like Europe, the U.K., China, and Japan. On its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings call, Apple had guided for a 10 percentage-point headwind in foreign currency, but Vogt believes the actual headwind will be four to five percentage points less than that.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk testified for a second day about his 2018 tweet to take the company private.

In this article, we discuss 12 most undervalued pharma stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Most Undervalued Pharma Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. Fitch Ratings has assigned a ‘Neutral’ outlook to the global pharmaceutical and biotech sector, indicating Fitch’s […]

With a slowdown in online spending, and inflation raising its transportation and fulfillment costs, Amazon is dealing with some painful headwinds in the short-term

Hamilton Reiner co-manages the $18.7 billion JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and explains his strategy

What happened Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) jumped on Monday, following bullish analyst remarks. By the close of trading, AMD's stock price was up more than 9%. So what Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis placed an overweight rating on AMD's shares.

The beaten-down chip industry received several bullish calls, and the chip industry depends on TSMC.

The inflation-adjusted income thresholds for the seven tax brackets jumped by more than 7% from 2022.

(Bloomberg) — China invoked the US’s brinkmanship over its own debt limit as it hit back at Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s criticism of Beijing’s handling of debt issues in developing countries. Most Read from BloombergCitadel’s $16 Billion Win Tops Paulson’s Greatest Trade EverSpotify Will Cut About 6% of Jobs in Latest Tech LayoffsHow Apple’s Upcoming Mixed-Reality Headset Will WorkEurope Is Bracing for a Sharp, Abrupt Real Estate ReversalSuspect in Shooting Near Los Angeles Has Killed Him

Nothing will ruin a company's positive marketing flow like allegations of toxic chemicals or other health hazards. Iit happened, most recently, when an environmental health watchdog group sent a warning about elevated BPA chemicals in the sports bras produced by popular clothing makers like Nike , Gap -owned Athleta and Victoria's Secret . The latest major global brand to fall under chemical scrutiny is drinks giant Coca-Cola .

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

source