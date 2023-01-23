Save $300 on this powerful iPad Pro with early Black Friday deal at … – Livescience.com

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

If you’re looking for a powerful student tablet, then you can’t do much better than the iPad Pro – especially at this price.

Snag a massive $300 off Apple’s one of Apple’s most powerful tablets, the iPad Pro M1 in this early Black Friday deal at Best Buy.

We recently put together our list of the best tablets for students, and perhaps unsurprisingly, the iPad lineup came out on top. That’s down to a few reasons – iPad hardware remains powerful across the range of products, but it’s also versatile thanks to keyboard and Apple Pencil support.

Nowhere is that more apparent than with the iPad Pro, and thanks to an early Black Friday deal at Best Buy. You can get the Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch for just $799.99 (opens in new tab), down from the usual price of $1099.99. That’s a huge $300 discount.

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch M1: was $1099.99 , now $799.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Apple’s iPad Pro has a laptop-class processor inside and sports the best tablet display we’ve ever seen.

The model on offer is the base Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch M1 with 128GB (opens in new tab) of storage (which is likely to be plenty for many users), but it comes with a 12.9-inch display. The larger panel can take some getting used to, but it’s worth sticking with thanks to its mini-LED backlighting that allows for incredibly deep blacks as well as vibrant colors.

Inside the iPad Pro, there’s the M1 chip that’s also found across Apple’s laptop and desktop computers. While there is an M2 version (opens in new tab) of the iPad Pro out now (hence the discount on offer here), its an incremental upgrade. The M1 still has plenty of power, and is remarkably energy efficient, too.

Grab yourself a USB-C hub and you can connect the iPad Pro M1 to your external monitor and use it as something close to a laptop replacement, too. And, when the day is done, the M1 chip can power the latest and greatest Apple Arcade games or video streaming apps.

You can add the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil Second Generation, but they’re not mandatory. You can also pair any Bluetooth keyboard you like if you’d rather avoid spending $349 on Apple’s own version, as nicely designed as it is.

User reviews are overwhelmingly positive (opens in new tab), with a 4.8 out of 5-star rating on Best Buy’s site. While many noted that the purchase was a pricey one, reviewers have said that they’ve been impressed by the power and efficiency of the M1 chip inside, as well as the stunning display.

