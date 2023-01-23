Android 14 update tracker: Here’s everything we know so far [Cont … – PiunikaWeb

New updates are being added at the bottom of this story…….

Original story (published on October 03, 2022) follows:

Every year, Google releases a big Android update with new features and improvements. Android 13 is the latest version of the software and has been available for Pixel smartphones since mid-August.

Although not much time has passed since the Android 13 rollout, the first details of Android 14 update are already beginning to emerge. The next major OS update will probably arrive in mid-2023.

Android 13 is a continuous update with respect to Android 12, improving and refining multiple aspects. After all, Android 12 was a big aesthetic change, but its initial rollout was full of bugs.

Android 14 update is likely to maintain a similar line of continuity, as it’s rare for major software changes to occur every couple of years. However, this is mere speculation based on previous history.

Although the aesthetic section is unknown today, some details have emerged about new features and functional additions that the update could bring, in addition to the possible date for the start of beta testing.

Starting with Android 14 beta, some recent reports suggest that it will arrive in April 2023. Google has shortened the Android 13 QPR period to avoid having two beta programs in process at the same time.

Although the Android 14 beta could be available in April 2023, the first Developer Preview could arrive in February of the same year. Developer Preview ROMs are intended for developers to adapt their apps to the new OS.

Now, regarding technical and functional details, there are interesting news. First, it seems like Android 14 update will make the AV1 codec support mandatory on all devices.

The AV1 codec will allow reducing the bandwidth requirements to consume videos in online services. Therefore, online videos will probably load faster.

Also, some devices will now be 64-bit-only, ‘killing’ apps and services that have not been ported to 64-bit yet.

Another new feature will be support for direct satellite connectivity to smartphones. Thanks to this, Android 14 will allow the use of services such as Starlink V2 to get network signal even in remote areas.

For now, this is all that is known about Android 14. We will be monitoring all related developments in the future to update this story.

04:57 pm (IST): According to a report, Identity Credential HAL support is another requirement for Android 14 launch. It is the framework API that enables secure storage of mobile driver’s licenses in Android.

12:20 pm (IST): According to 9to5Google, Android 14 will let the predictive back gesture work within various applications and let users preview the previous screen.

02:15 pm (IST): Google Pixel users have been unhappy with the inconsistent UI of the Extreme Battery Saver settings page in Android 13.

Instead of having a transparent system navigation bar and the same font as in Android Settings, the page has an inconsistent font that is different from the rest of Android Settings. It also has an opaque system navigation bar that truncates page content.

It’s now coming to light that Google will redesign the entire page in future Android OS updates, likely beginning with Android 14:

04:09 pm (IST): Google is working on a new feature in Android 14 that will allow devices to stay connected to internet even when they’re very old and don’t receive software update anymore. More on that here.

03:50 pm (IST): One of the points to improve in Android for years is the share menu. Google has already made some efforts on its functionality, but there is still work to be done.

The Android share menu is basically the list that allows you to choose which app you want to share a particular file with. Starting with Android 11, Google improved the speed of the previously very slow menu.

Now, the goal is to improve consistency by preventing each app from displaying their own share menus, which will help develop ‘muscle memory’ to speed-up the file sharing process with instant responses.

You can read more in-depth details about it from here.

