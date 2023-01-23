Aptos Price Pump 68% to $13.77 as it Prints All-Time High – Too … – Cryptonews

In the last quarter, the crypto market showed increased stability, with many coins experiencing a price surge. Bitcoin, in particular, has shown incredible gains since the start of 2023, having gained over 38% to trade above $22,500 for the first time in two months.

Alongside Bitcoin, many altcoins have been very successful in the market, and they have pulled off a stunning performances. Aptos (APT), one of the earliest blockchain projects, is up 54.73% from the previous day based on data from CoinMarketCap.

APT has been one of the best performers in 2023 since its creation. For example, in January, it increased by 248%. As a new coin, it has outpaced many others across different sectors. However, Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Bitcoin (BTC) come close to it on the market share front.

The spike was caused by news of a huge announcement made by Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange, on January 20. According to the notice, the listing fee for new projects would increase from 1% to 3%. The Liquid Swap service on Binance has expanded to include Aptos (APT/BTC and APT/USDT), the exchange announced.

The automatic market maker strategy was used to establish the Binance liquidity farming liquidity pool. It operates similarly to other DeFi swaps in that it is made up of different liquidity pools, each of which contains two tradable digital tokens.

Binance recently announced that they are opening new liquidity pools that will serve different markets. The ensuing increase in trading volume has been significant, with APT/BTC and APT/USDT pairs seeing a significant uptick in trade activity.

It is evident that Aptos could succeed in the DeFi space. Binance commented on their plans to directly compete in the sector and how they’re going to put pressure on formers leaders such as Solana.

Aptos is recovering from the recent market crash and is at a new high point. The rally indicates an increasing awareness and interest in cryptocurrency among traders, and it will be interesting to see how it shakes out in the coming days and weeks.

Aptos is up around 17% in the last 24 hours, and about 68% in the last seven days with a total of $2.1 billion market cap on CoinMarketCap. The live price today is $13.28 and the 24-hour trading volume is $2 billion dollars.

On the technical front, APT has formed a bullish candlestick pattern known as “three white soldiers,” indicating the possibility of an uptrend continuation. On the upside, the APT/USD pair’s immediate resistance is at $16.95, while support is still around $12.90.

On the daily chart, the 50-day moving average is holding at $5.20, which is well below the current market price. In addition, the RSI and MACD indicators have entered the overbought territory; this could keep the uptrend in check.

As a result, keep an eye on $12.90, as APT has a good chance of maintaining its bullish bias today.

Investing in altcoins through the presale is a step that provides insight into the potential of a much more promising investment that requires research and consistency. Most of these coins offer great potential which can later be realized.

Fight Out is a simple and inexpensive method to remain active. By getting their FightOut tokens, you can access experienced personal training services at a reasonable price. This means that even people on a tight budget can get the benefits of exercise.

Despite Move2Earn’s robust feature set, their unique ability to track physical and mental fitness, as well as their NFT Avatar and social competition component, distinguishes them from other M2E applications.

The real-time tracking of a user’s performance in Fight Out allows them to monitor and track their growth in strength, cardiovascular endurance, and other areas.

Investors choose the $FGHT cryptocurrency from Fight Out because it has a good idea and big presale bonuses of 50% to 100%, depending on how much you invest. It has already raised more than $3 million.

C+Charge is creating a revolutionary online payment solution for electric vehicle (EV) owners. Users will be able to convert their initial charge into credits that may be swapped for carbon credits. The ultimate goal is to cut greenhouse gas emissions caused by car travel dramatically.

Since this technology’s potential is truly game-changing, it has the potential to radically revolutionize the carbon credit market. This allows a broader spectrum of organizations to join while also adding value to them.

VCMs are expected to be worth $100 billion by 2030, making them a lucrative investment prospect for companies. C+Charge has raised over $352,390 in its presale, demonstrating that VCMs are in high demand.

In just a few days, the Meta Masters Guild has gone from $200,000 to a whopping $550,000. This significant rise implies that the public has a high level of trust in the company’s potential to thrive and generate profits in the future. Meta Masters Guild will release its first mobile game in the third quarter of 2023.

The MEMAG network has been operating for a while, and it allows users to generate and maintain their own coins, as well as trade on the public market. They are also working on games that let users to receive prizes for playing, as well as games powered by Web3, an Ethereum-compatible technology.

The process of investing in MEMAG currently begins with you acquiring $10 worth of MEMAG tokens. If you engage in the presale, you will receive one token for the price of one cent; early investors will have a limited window of chance to participate.

A quick 3min read about today's crypto news!

