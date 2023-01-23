Apple's MacBook Air M2 Returns to All-Time Low Price With This $200 Discount – CNET

Your guide to a better future

Score Apple’s latest laptop from just $999 in this limited-time sale.

Apple’s popular MacBook Air received one of its biggest redesigns ever this past fall, and you can save $200 on one right now. It’s only been on the market for a matter of months, but we’ve already seen a few solid MacBook Air M2 deals and today’s discount is a match for its best ever. Both 256GB and 512GB configurations are seeing prices slashed at Best Buy with Amazon discounting the higher-capacity model.

The MacBook Air M2 features a larger and brighter 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display and thinner overall profile. Inside, it’s powered by Apple’s new M2 chip which allows for a performance bump of up to 40% and battery life as long as 18 hours, according to Apple. Other notable improvements include a 1080p FaceTime camera, a four-speaker sound system with support for Spatial Audio and support for Apple’s innovative MagSafe charging cable.

The base model on sale at Best Buy features a 256GB SSD, M2 chip with an eight-core GPU and 8GB of RAM. Jump up to the 512GB configuration at Best Buy or Amazon and you’ll get double the storage plus a more powerful M2 chip with a 10-core GPU.

