Home Latest News Apple's MacBook Air M2 Returns to All-Time Low Price With This $200...

Apple's MacBook Air M2 Returns to All-Time Low Price With This $200 Discount – CNET

By
Jeffrey Morgan
-

Your guide to a better future
Score Apple’s latest laptop from just $999 in this limited-time sale.
Apple’s popular MacBook Air received one of its biggest redesigns ever this past fall, and you can save $200 on one right now. It’s only been on the market for a matter of months, but we’ve already seen a few solid MacBook Air M2 deals and today’s discount is a match for its best ever. Both 256GB and 512GB configurations are seeing prices slashed at Best Buy with Amazon discounting the higher-capacity model. 
The MacBook Air M2 features a larger and brighter 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display and thinner overall profile. Inside, it’s powered by Apple’s new M2 chip which allows for a performance bump of up to 40% and battery life as long as 18 hours, according to Apple. Other notable improvements include a 1080p FaceTime camera, a four-speaker sound system with support for Spatial Audio and support for Apple’s innovative MagSafe charging cable. 
The base model on sale at Best Buy features a 256GB SSD, M2 chip with an eight-core GPU and 8GB of RAM. Jump up to the 512GB configuration at Best Buy or Amazon and you’ll get double the storage plus a more powerful M2 chip with a 10-core GPU. 

source

Previous articleCrypto lender Genesis files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy – Hawaii News Now
Next articleStimulus checks of more than $3,000 delivered in the United States … – NewsBreak Original
Jeffrey Morgan
He loves to share his thoughts via Internet. Associate writer at Inferse.com, his prime focus is to review latest cameras and smartphones. He is the official photographer at Inferse.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR