How to order the all-new iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods Pro … – Apple

September 9, 2022

UPDATE

Apple makes it easy to order the all-new iPhone 14, Apple Watch, and AirPods Pro lineups

Customers can pre-order the iPhone 14 lineup today and save up to $1,000 with trade-in

Starting today, customers can pre-order all models of the advanced iPhone 14 lineup on apple.com and on the Apple Store app. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be available in stores and for delivery starting Friday, September 16. iPhone 14 Plus will be available in stores and for delivery beginning Friday, October 7.

Apple Watch Series 8 — with best-in-class health features — and the redesigned Apple Watch SE are available to order today on apple.com and on the Apple Store app, and will be available in stores and for delivery beginning September 16. The all-new rugged and capable Apple Watch Ultra, also available to order online and on the Apple Store app, will be available in stores beginning Friday, September 23. AirPods Pro are available to order starting today, with availability in stores beginning September 23.

Customers who shop directly with Apple in-store or online can enjoy personalized advice on buying and setting up a new device from an Apple Specialist. They can also take advantage of Apple’s convenient delivery and pickup options, special carrier offers, and great trade-in values.

The Best Place to Buy Apple Products

Apple Store locations serve as a place where communities can come together, giving customers the chance to shop for the latest products, connect with expert team members, or even learn new skills with programs like Today at Apple. Apple team members can help customers select the device and financing option that is right for them, and set up their new device — including transferring data and activating a cellular plan — ensuring an exceptional retail experience in-store and online at apple.com/store.

Apple makes it easy for customers to explore Apple products and accessories — in person, online, and via personalized recommendations on the Apple Store app.

Save Up to $1,000 on the All-New iPhone 14

Through special carrier offers, financing options, and the Apple Trade In program, customers now have even more ways to become iPhone owners.

iPhone holds its value for years, and customers can save up to $1,000 on the iPhone 14 lineup with trade-in — either online at apple.com or at an Apple Store — when they activate their device with select US carriers. For terms, eligibility requirements, and more details, see apple.com/shop/buy-iphone/carrier-offers.

The Apple Trade In program is quick and simple. Customers can receive up to $720 in credit toward their purchase when they trade in an eligible Apple device. Customers can choose between an instant credit toward a future purchase, or an Apple Gift Card they can use anytime on apple.com or at their local Apple Store. For those trading in products from home, Apple will send a prepaid trade-in kit to package and mail in the old device. As always, if the device isn’t eligible for credit, Apple will recycle it for free.

Use Apple Card and Save More

When customers shop at Apple using Apple Card, they can make monthly payments at 0 percent APR when they choose to check out with Apple Card Monthly Installments. And they’ll get 3 percent Daily Cash back — all upfront.

Easy Device Setup and Data Transfer

Apple is also launching a new page on apple.com that gives customers an easy-to-follow guide to activating their new iPhone and transferring data over from their old device.

For those moving to iPhone from Android, the Move to iOS app makes it easier than ever to securely transfer contacts, messages, WhatsApp content, photos, videos, email accounts, calendars, and more. The Move to iOS app is available for free and can be downloaded from the Google Play store.

Accessibility Options for Shopping at Apple

For those who are Deaf or hard of hearing, Apple offers SignTime, which enables customers to communicate with AppleCare and Retail Customer Care by using American Sign Language in the US, British Sign Language in the UK, or French Sign Language in France. Customers visiting Apple Store locations can also use SignTime to remotely access a sign language interpreter without making an appointment ahead of time.

Flexible Ways to Receive Apple Products

After making a purchase online or on the Apple Store app, customers can choose to pick up their products in-store or from the comfort of their homes, with same-day or next-day delivery available in many locations.

Make the Most Out of Apple Devices

For those looking to learn more about their new products, free Today at Apple sessions have returned to stores, offering tips on how to get the most out of iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch across various hardware and software features. Learn more at apple.com/today.

