2022 New York stimulus payment: $270 checks are in the mail – SILive.com

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Have you checked your mail yet today? There may be a $270 check from the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance (DTF) there for you.
The agency announced on Wednesday that it has started mailing additional financial relief, a total $475 million, to 1.8 million eligible New Yorkers.
“We’re delivering these relief checks to hardworking New Yorkers who’ve been feeling the pinch of inflation,” Acting DTF Commissioner Amanda Hiller said. “The average payment is about $270 for each recipient, which will help address rising costs associated with the pandemic and inflation.”
The checks are being automatically mailed to people who received the Empire State Child Credit and/or the Earned Income Credit on their 2021 state tax returns.
To be eligible, you must have filed your New York State income tax return (Form IT-201) by April 18, 2022, or had a valid extension of time to file.
DTF expects most of the checks to reach taxpayers by Oct. 31, 2022.
The agency could not provide a specific delivery schedule, but noted some people may receive their checks after October if the department is still processing their return. Checks will be automatically issued once the returns are processed.
New Yorkers who have recently moved should update their address with DTF to prevent delays in receiving their Additional NYS Child and Earned Income Tax Payment check. To do so, they can create an account on the department’s website and follow on-screen instructions to complete required fields and save their updated address.
