Collapse of the TVL crypto in 2022 – The Cryptonomist

The Budget Law 2023 for the tax treatment of crypto assets, revaluation and their regularization

The Nemesis interviews NFT artist Giovanni Motta for talk show in the metaverse

The Nemesis interviews NFT artist Matteo Mauro for its talk show in the metaverse

Crypto scams experience a drastic decline

The Budget Law 2023 for the tax treatment of crypto assets, revaluation and their regularization

How SEC Plans To Change The Cryptocurrency Markets

Italy: crypto tax approved on the 2023 budget law

Crypto taxation: the new budget law

Crypto scams experience a drastic decline

Hack against Ankr protocol: over $5 million in crypto stolen

Crypto hack also causes damage to FTX: $600 million lost. Could it be an internal entity within the company?

Rubic DEX loses $1 million in crypto to hacker attack

GAIN Expo – Gaming Innovations, May 04-05, Amsterdam

Switzerland’s Premier Crypto Conference, CryptoSummit.ch, returns in 2023 with a deluxe two-day format in Zurich & Davos.

Tether: the second Plan B Forum in Lugano

Blockchain Life 2023, Dubai, February 27 – 28

The Nemesis interviews NFT artist Giovanni Motta for talk show in the metaverse

The Nemesis interviews NFT artist Matteo Mauro for its talk show in the metaverse

Cardano SPO Column: KaraT Pool [KARAT]

The Nemesis: interview with NFT artist Fabio Rotella in the metaverse

Bitcoin mining sector is in deep crisis

Ethereum: $4.6 billion worth of ETH burned

Stellar is making waves in the crypto world

Crypto news: Fantom (FTM) blockchain launches Ecosystem Vault

Prices of gold and Bitcoin: is there a correlation?

Important news for Bitcoin: Texas plans to make the popular crypto an authorized state investment

Bitcoin mining stocks on the rise

The price of Bitcoin (BTC/USD) in 2023 increases by 28%

Ethereum: $4.6 billion worth of ETH burned

Today the price of Ethereum has returned to pre-FTX levels

Ethereum News: Grayscale trading at -60% and the crypto world is worried!

Negative news about the crypto Ethereum

Bitcoin mining sector is in deep crisis

2022: the black year of Bitcoin mining

Blockstream’s security token on mining

Bitcoin mining difficulty is still declining

Tether and the non-zero possibility that Binance will remove USDT

The performances of Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC) are the strongest in the past year

Tether surpasses Visa in trading volumes in 2022: $18.2 trillion in transactions

Circle continues to increase reserves for USDC

Crypto Analysis of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Aptos

Crypto analysis: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Shiba Inu

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Gala Price Analyses

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin Price Analyses

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Avalanche Price Analyses

BarnBridge and fixed interest on crypto

Collapse of crypto TVL in 2022

Binance: Patrick Hillman says the crypto-exchange has an expiration date

MakerDAO: DAI savings rate increased by 1%

Compound suspends operations of four crypto

CryptoPunks return to dominate NFT sales in 2023

POSEIDON DAO talks with THE NEMESIS, OVER THE REALITY AND METAGATE

The 4-dimensional NFT: a new tech and cult trend?

Yves Saint Laurent wants to launch a marketing campaign using NFTs

Apex Legends game private matches available: new feature for players. Everything there is to know

Calvaria: play to earn ecosystem makes its mark in the crypto world. The partnership with Polygon

Illuvium DAO launches its third NFT game in Alpha version

Fight Out: the move-to-earn crypto project for fitness enthusiasts

POSEIDON DAO talks with THE NEMESIS, OVER THE REALITY AND METAGATE

Sandbox (SAND), the metaverse on the rise

Poseidon DAO presents The Nemesis, Over and Metagate

A BRAND NEW PROJECT BY THE NEMESIS AND ARNETTE: DISCOVER THE NEW METAVERSE BUILT FOR ZAYN X ARNETTE

Opportunities for Artists from The NFT Magazine on Nifty Gateway

Hivearium NFT: artist Roberto Giavarini exhibits at Ceribelli Gallery

Poseidon DAO, Deploy Collection #02 sold out in 2 minutes

Paulo Renftle: an interview with the NFT artist and photographer in The Nemesis metaverse

The organizational system of the Federal Reserve

Exchange traded funds take over the market: here are the most followed according to Morningstar

The Turkish Central Bank has carried out its first experiments with the digital lira

Amazon stock recovers on Wall Street, same fate for MARA, COIN and RIOT

Exchange traded funds take over the market: here are the most followed according to Morningstar

The Turkish Central Bank has carried out its first experiments with the digital lira

Visa: the 5 trends of 2023 for digital payments

China: the digital Yuan

How to mine Bitcoin in 2022

The price of Ethereum is very low again

Cryptosmart, cryptocurrency tax problem solved by Italian exchange

Binance will auto-convert the main stablecoins into BUSD

How to use Solidity from Ethereum

Ethereum: how do smart contracts work?

What exactly is a smart contract?

How to use Polygon in DeFi and earn MATIC on AAVE

The price of Ethereum is very low again

Cryptosmart, cryptocurrency tax problem solved by Italian exchange

Binance will auto-convert the main stablecoins into BUSD

UK: new rules for cryptocurrency exchanges

Continuously losing money in the Crypto Market? A 20-year trader share his ways to profit

How to buy, sell and create NFTs on OpenSea. The ultimate guide

How Compound works for lending with cryptocurrencies

Crypto gadgets: new physical device for tracking cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin Beach: the wallet project born in El Salvador expands.

LaLiga Names Divi Official Crypto Wallet for MENA, SEA, & China, in World’s First for a Football League

How to configure a MetaMask wallet

Recover a Bitcoin wallet.dat password in 2 minutes!

By Marco Cavicchioli – 28 Dec 2022

In the crypto world, TVL refers to the so-called Total Value Locked, which is the total volume of funds locked specifically on decentralized finance protocols (DeFi).

It is usually expressed as the countervalue in US dollars, although the vast majority of the funds locked in DeFi are obviously in cryptocurrencies, and this can be misleading.

In fact, given the sharp loss in dollar value of all major cryptocurrencies during 2022, the TVL fell regardless of whether funds were withdrawn from the DeFi protocols or not.

Therefore, to correctly interpret this figure, it is necessary to compare its percentage changes over time with those of the overall market capitalization of cryptocurrencies at all times.

Summary

DeFi‘s TVL collapsed in 2022, but it did so at different times and for different reasons.

The first collapse is the one that followed the bursting of the speculative bubble last year, after peaks in the first half of November.

It is worth mentioning that DeFi’s TVL had literally exploded in 2021, rising from 15 billion to 180 billion. And it is also worth adding that the peak did not occur on 10 November 2021, which is when the all-time highs of Bitcoin and Ethereum were recorded, but on 2 December, which was three weeks later. This already gives a good idea of how it is not only the dollar prices of cryptocurrencies that cause this metric to vary.

This first collapse stopped in late January 2022 when the TVL fell below $130 billion, and was most likely due in large part to falling prices.

In contrast, the second collapse, in May, was due to the implosion of the Terra/Luna ecosystem, both because it literally made many funds disappear from DeFi protocols and because it caused cryptocurrency prices to fall further.

In just ten days, from 5 to 15 May, the TVL plummeted from $146 billion to $81 billion, nearly halving, and then fell again in June to $53 billion due to the second crypto price drop due to the aftermath of the Terra/Luna ecosystem implosion.

From there to the beginning of November nothing significant happened, but with the FTX bankruptcy came the third collapse that brought the TVL to its current level of $39 billion.

To summarize, since the peak in early December last year, the cumulative loss has been 78%. Interestingly, this is a very similar percentage to that of Bitcoin and Ethereum (-76%), which rather clearly indicates how falling prices are probably the main cause of this collapse.

One important thing to keep in mind is that DeFi’s TVL is not at all evenly distributed among the various blockchains.

In fact, Ethereum absolutely dominates, with almost 60% of the entire TVL. The second blockchain in this ranking, Tron, has almost six times less TVL than Ethereum.

Ethereum’s dominance in DeFi therefore is total, partly because in fourth, fifth, and seventh place in this ranking are Ethereum layer 2s such as Arbitrum, Polygon, and Optimism. Moreover, only a fourth chain, besides Ethereum, Tron and Arbitrum, exceeds $1 billion in TVL, namely BSC (Binance Smart Chain) with $4 billion.

It is worth mentioning that BNB chain, Binance‘s blockchain, has lost 81% of TVL since its peak, which did not occur in November or December 2021, but in May of the same year.

In fact, it had performed very well especially in the first half of 2021 with the boom of the PancakeSwap DEX, but thereafter the DeFi protocols on Ethereum came back to dominate unchallenged.

The top four blockchains, one of which is a second layer of Ethereum, alone own 82% of all of DeFi’s TVL, despite the fact that as many as 160 chains in total are mapped from this perspective. It is enough to mention that Avalanche, which is sixth in the ranking, has only $0.7 billion of TVL, or only 1.8% of the total.

Moreover, Tron nowadays is primarily used as the preferred blockchain to send USDT, since it has very low cost and time, hence the only real rival to Ethereum seems to be BSC, which in any case is very distant.

Stablecoins play an important role across the board in DeFi.

It is enough to mention that by far the single protocol with the most TVL is MakerDAO, which is the DAO that issues and manages the DAI stablecoin. It alone has nearly $6 billion in TVL, all on Ethereum, which makes up 15% of DeFi’s entire TVL.

In second place is Lido with $5.8 billion, which is very close to MakerDAO’s level.

It is worth mentioning that there are as many as 13 DeFi protocols with at least $1 billion in TVL, with six of them owning more than $3 billion each.

In addition to MakerDAO and Lido, also above three billion are Aave, Curve, Uniswap, and Convex Finance. PancakeSwap has plummeted to eighth place with just over 2 billion, whereas it once rivaled Uniswap.

Uniswap is the leading decentralized exchange (DEX), although its $3.3 billion is lower than Curve’s $3.6 billion.

Also worth noting is that Aave and Curve in particular have had problems in recent months, but judging from this ranking they have held up quite well. By contrast, the decline of PancakeSwap is surprising, partly because it does not appear to have had any serious problems.

However, it is worth mentioning that the DeFi boom on BSC in the early months of 2021 was largely due to a colossal speculative bubble related to the launch of an immense amount of new tokens with no value or foundation. As soon as this bubble inevitably burst, everything went back to normal.

The TVL of the various DeFi protocols is calculated by checking on-chain in the smart contract wallets to verify how many tokens are there. Those tokens are actually locked within those smart contracts, even though they can be withdrawn at any time, because in order to be used within the smart contract they must remain deposited on their wallets.

Therefore the term “locked” really just means that they are temporarily deposited on a smart contract, although they can be withdrawn freely and at any time.

Once this data has been extracted from all the blockchains, the number of tokens is multiplied by their last market price in dollars, and all the products obtained in this way are added together. That total sum is called the TVL.

Therefore, this is a theoretical value, calculated exactly as is done with market capitalization. However, it is worth specifying that it is for all intents and purposes the users who own those tokens, and not the DeFi protocols or smart contracts. In fact, it is the users themselves who can withdraw them at any time. Therefore, it would be wrong to consider the TVL a kind of “market capitalization” of the DeFi protocols, because it is actually only the market capitalization of the funds that users have temporarily deposited on the smart contracts of the DeFi protocols.

However, TVL remains one of the main metrics for comparing DeFi protocols with each other, since the higher it is the more users are utilizing it.

Born in 1975, Marco has been the first to talk about Bitcoin on YouTube in Italy. He founded ilBitcoin.news and the Facebook group” Bitcoin Italia (open and without scam) “.

Stefania Stimolo – 23 Jan 2023

Reporting the future.

The latest news about Bitcoin, ICO, trading, blockchain and fintech.

Stay updated on all the news concerning cryptocurrencies and the whole world of the blockchain

We use cookies to make sure you can have the best experience on our site. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

source