How To Watch “Tokyo Revengers” – What's On Disney Plus – What's On Disney Plus

As Disney continue the global expansion of its streaming services, it has been picking up different types of content to entertain its subscribers, boost local content and appeal to a broader range of people. One area that Disney has been making some big moves is in the world of Japanese anime, bringing some popular shows like “Bleach” onto its streaming platforms.

The latest addition to Disney’s vast catalogue of content is the Japanese anime series, “Tokyo Revengers”, which has returned with a second season this year.

The series tells the story of Takemichi Hanagaki, who is already low and down on his luck, but becomes devastated to learn that the love of his life from his middle school years has been killed by the criminal Tokyo Manji Gang. While Takemichi waits for a train the very next day, he is pushed from behind into the path of an oncoming train. Prepared to die, he instead wakes up to find he has traveled twelve years into the past and is again a middle school student. Now, Takemichi can rewrite history by making different choices in the hopes of preventing the death of his sweetheart.

The series stars A.J. Beckles, Lizzie Freeman, Aleks LeGriffin Puatu and John Omohundro.

Unfortunately, because of Disney’s fractured streaming service structure, the second season of “Tokyo Revengers” is available on different streaming services around the world.

And just to confuse matters, Disney only has the rights to the second season, so to watch the first season, you’ll need to watch it on Crunchyroll.

Unfortunately, Liden Films hasn’t officially revealed the episode count for the second season. The first season ran for 24 episodes. However, there are many reports from insiders that the second season will be much shorter, coming in at just 13 episodes.

Here’s a rough guide to when new episodes



Because the series is simulcast around the world, when new episodes arrive on Disney+ does vary slightly, depending on where you live. The show debuts on Japanese television on Sunday mornings at 02:08 AM. So in Australia and New Zealand, the show drops on Sundays, but due to timezones, the show is released on Saturdays in Europe and in Canada.

Here’s a rough idea of when new episodes will be released:

Note: This is subject to change



Unlike the usual release schedule for Disney+ Originals, Japanese anime works a little differently because it is getting a worldwide simultaneous release.

New episodes are released at 2:08 AM on Sunday mornings on Japanese local television, and the global release happens about an hour after the initial episode airs.

So here’s a rough guide to when new episodes of “Tokyo Revengers” will be released on Disney+:

Sometimes episodes can arrive a few minutes later as the servers update, so these times are exact. The Disney+ front page usually updates about an hour later.





Because of the unique way that “Tokyo Revengers” is released around the world, depending on where you live, will impact on if you can watch the show as part of a free trial.

In the United States, the show is released on Hulu, which offers a free month’s trial. However, in countries with Disney+, uou will need a Disney+ subscription to watch “Tokyo Revengers”, and unfortunately, Disney+ doesn’t offer a free trial. But if you do sign up for a monthly subscription, you can unsubscribe after a month, or when the series ends.



The first season of “Tokyo Revengers” is currently unavailable on Disney’s streaming services. Instead, the first season can be found on Crunchyroll, which does offer a 14-day free trial.



Are you going to be checking out “Tokyo Revengers” on Disney+ or Hulu this weekend?

