Carrier-locked Samsung Galaxy A32 5G receives Android 13-based One UI 5 in the US – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

Login

Sagar 05 January 2023

Samsung Android Firmware Updates

Samsung released the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update for the Galaxy A32 5G‘s international variant last month, and now it’s the carrier-locked model (SM-A326U) in the US that’s getting the One UI 5.0 upgrade.

The update comes with firmware version A326USQU8CVK5 and the usual One UI 5.0 goodies, but you get the November 2022 Android security patch with it instead of the January 2023 or even the December 2022 patch.

If you haven’t received One UI 5.0 on your carrier-locked Samsung Galaxy A32 5G in the US yet, you can check for it manually by navigating to your phone’s Settings > Software update menu.

Via

Do you mean you just bored with this? Because if you're thinking you're boring, then think again. A boring person you are not. On the contrary, you're one of the most rational on this comment section.

lol are there still carrier locked phones in 23?

Ofc there would be some silly xiaomeme defender spotted on every Samsung's major android update posts claiming their "so called miui facts" good. Couldn't be me.

Phone finder

All brands Rumor mill

Home News Reviews Compare Coverage Glossary FAQ RSS feed

Youtube Facebook Twitter Instagram

© 2000-2023 GSMArena.com Mobile version Android app Tools Contact us Merch store Privacy Terms of use Change Ad Consent Do not sell my data

source