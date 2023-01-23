Here’s how to watch videos on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and YouTube offline – The Indian Express

Made in Heaven, Sacred Games and The Crown are some of the most binge-worthy shows on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix. But do you know that both Over the top (OTT) platforms allow users to download some of its shows and movies to watch offline?

Like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, YouTube too provides the option to download and watch videos offline. This feature comes handy, as you can enjoy your favorite TV show, movie and other content when you do not have a Wi-Fi or cellular connectivity, like in the subway or on an airplane.

Here’s how you download videos and shows from YouTube, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video for offline viewing.

*Open YouTube app on your Android smartphone or iPhone and start a video.

*Tap on a video you wish to download for offline viewing.

*Tap Download, between the Share and Add to buttons below the video’s title.

*Tap the video quality you wish to download your video in.

*Tap OK.

Keep in mind that downloading YouTube videos have been made illegal in many parts of the world due to copyright violation. People can use third-party services to download YouTube videos, which goes against YouTube’s Terms & Conditions.

If you really want to save YouTube videos without breaking the rules, offline viewing is the best option in our opinion. You can save selected YouTube videos for offline viewing for a few days on your smartphone and watch it multiple times without connecting to mobile data.

Like YouTube, Netflix too gives an option to download and watch its TV shows and movies for offline viewing. Well, not all shows are available for offline viewing, but there is plenty of content that can be stored on the phone’s storage and then watched offline when you don’t have a stable internet connection.

Here’s how it works:

*Fire up the Netflix app on your Android smartphone or iPhone.

*Tap the show or movie you want to download.

*Tap the menu button in the upper-left corner. It appears to be like three horizontal lines.

*Tap Available for Download.

On Android smartphones, just select where to save downloadable content. If you wish to download the movie or episode on SD card, give the app permission to access the card. Remember: the downloadable content is limited to your device, because the content is DRM protected. So you can’t share the show with anyone else through Bluetooth or by swapping SD card.

When you’re done watching the episode, remove the clip from the device. To delete downloads, go to My Downloads > Edit and click the X in the red box next to movies or episodes you want to permanently delete.

Amazon is another popular OTT platform that lets you download movie or TV episode to watch offline on your smartphone. There’s already a wide selection of shows that are available for offline viewing, including much of the platform’s original content.

*Open the Amazon Prime Video app on your Android smartphone, or iPhone or Fire tablets

*Find the TV episode or movie you want to download.

*Tap the icon of the video.

*Tab Download.

*Tap Downloads to see the list of downloaded movies or TV shows and start streaming the content on your device.

Of course, you can always select the download quality you would like. Keep in mind that the higher the quality of the content, the more storage space it will require on your device.

