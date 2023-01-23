Consumer Reports Recommends 1 Car Brand Other Than Tesla for … – MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

Tesla only makes electric vehicles. This puts them ahead of the proverbial curve in this market. That said, this automaker doesn’t hold a monopoly on quality and consumer confidence in its products. In fact, there’s at least one other car brand recommended by Consumer Reports for having the most reliable EV models.

The list of Consumer Reports’ most reliable electric vehicles begins with the Kia EV6, but it comes with an asterisk. The EV6 hasn’t been in the market long enough for the number of expected complaints that come with new vehicles.

Instead, CR suggests looking to the second and third-place EVs on their list, where we find the Tesla Model 3 and Nissan Leaf, respectively. These two models put an all-electric automaker and a traditional brand in the same basket.

Tesla only builds electric cars, and Nissan has been mass-producing electric cars for more than a decade. This gives these two brands a distinct advantage in the electric vehicle market. The Nissan Leaf and Tesla Model 3 have very few problems with the batteries, electric motors, and charging.

“Many of the latest EVs are from companies that have been producing gasoline engines for over 100 years and are facing a learning curve when it comes to producing EVs, as evidenced by our latest reliability survey findings.” – Consumer Reports

EVs have fewer parts and wear items, don’t have the challenges of spark plugs and most fuels, and even the brakes don’t wear as much due to the regenerative braking systems used in EVs to help recharge the batteries.

That said, CR shows that modern EVs are more problematic than gas or hybrid vehicles. They tell us this is due to the latest models using all-new platforms rather than existing ones. Most early EVs were built in existing platforms, with the greatest change being the electric powertrain that replaced the gas-powered system.

According to Consumer Reports, the most reliable electric vehicles are:

We know what CR thinks of the Tesla Model 3 and Nissan Leaf, but are these two electric cars on the top of the list as the best EVs? Turning to US News & World Report, we see the list of electric cars ranked from top to bottom as:

The Tesla Model 3 is nowhere on this list. Incidentally, the Kia EV6 is the top-rated electric SUV by Us News.

Before we finalize our thoughts, let’s see what MotorTrend says. According to MotorTrend, the best electric vehicles are:

Yes, you certainly should if you’re searching for the most reliable EV models. The Tesla Model 3 and Nissan Leaf are in the top three models from Consumer Reports. Additionally, the Leaf hits the best EV list from US News and MotorTrend, with the Model 3 showing up at the top of MotorTrend’s list.

Next, check out the most overrated electric cars, or learn more about the most reliable EV models in this video below:

