5 Ways to Fix 'Guest Account Not Appearing' on Windows 11 Login … – DigitBin



Is the guest account not appearing on the login screen in Windows 11? A guest account allows one Windows computer to be shared by more than one user. With a guest account, the personal data of the principal owner or administrator account remains safe. The guest user gets a separate profile and uses it.

If you are not seeing the guest account on the login screen in Windows 11, the feature may not have been enabled on the PC. Also, sometimes when subjected to malware attacks, the guest account may not show up on the login screen. Using beta versions of Windows OS may also result in such bugs as the guest account option not appearing on the login screen.

Here are the various troubleshooting tips for reinstating the guest account option on Windows 11 login screen.

You must enable the guest account feature on Windows OS before seeing the option to use the guest account. Here are the steps to enable that.

Now, on the login screen, you will see the guest user accounts will appear.

Additionally, if you cannot see the Local Users and groups option under the Computer Management window, then head to GitHub and download the lusrmgr executable file. You can then see options for Guest users and Groups.

You can use the trusted Command prompt in Windows to create a new guest account on the PC.

If you think the command prompt is a bit tech-savvy for you, then here is a straightforward method to create a new guest account. Go for this if you cannot access an existing guest account.

You may also change the Group Policy Editor to enable a guest account on Windows. Note that if you are a Windows Professional user, then only you will have access to the Group Policy Editor.

