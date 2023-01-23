Jim Cramer Thanks SEC Chairman for Standing up to 'Crypto Bullies … – Bitcoin News

by Kevin Helms
The host of Mad Money, Jim Cramer, has thanked Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Gary Gensler for standing up to the “crypto bullies” who want the regulator to approve a spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF). Cramer has repeatedly warned about the SEC cracking down on uncompliant crypto firms, urging investors to get out of the asset class now.
The host of CNBC’s Mad Money show, Jim Cramer, has thanked the chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Gary Gensler, for not approving a spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF). Cramer is a former hedge fund manager who co-founded Thestreet.com, a financial news and literacy website.
The Mad Money host tweeted Friday:
Thank you, SEC Chief Gary Gensler for standing up to the crypto bullies who wanted an ETF. They could have been blown to kingdom come by Genesis Global, now filing for bankruptcy.
Crypto lender Genesis Global Capital LLC is part of a subsidiary of venture capital firm Digital Currency Group (DCG). Genesis filed for bankruptcy following an SEC lawsuit alleging that the company and crypto exchange Gemini offered and sold unregistered securities to retail investors through the Gemini Earn crypto asset lending program.
Another DCG subsidiary is digital asset manager Grayscale Investments, which has been trying to convert its flagship Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) into a spot bitcoin ETF. However, the securities watchdog has not approved the company’s filing. In June last year, Grayscale filed a lawsuit against the SEC challenging the regulator’s decision to reject its bitcoin ETF application.
In addition, Bloomberg reported earlier this month that the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ)’s Eastern District of New York and the SEC are investigating internal transfers between Genesis and DCG.
Many bitcoin proponents on Twitter disagreed with the Mad Money host. Lawyer John Deaton wrote: “So anyone who favored a spot BTC ETF is a bully? Cramer believes people were protected by Gary Gensler NOT granting a spot ETF, even though BTC futures and short ETFs exist. These companies didn’t get in trouble because of bitcoin.” ETF Store President Nate Geraci opined:
I would argue exact opposite… SEC failing to approve spot ETF led to rise of GBTC arbitrage trade (where large accredited investors took advantage of retail). Meaningful portion of Genesis solvency issues stem from lending to 3AC, etc to execute that arbitrage trade (which blew up).
Cramer has repeatedly warned about the SEC doing a “roundup” of uncompliant crypto firms, advising investors to get out of crypto now. “I wouldn’t touch crypto in a million years,” the Mad Money host stressed. He often cited John Reed Stark, SEC’s former head of internet enforcement, who recently said a “regulatory onslaught is just beginning.” Following the SEC lawsuit against Gemini and Genesis, Cramer tweeted: “Here comes the crackdown: Genesis and Gemini are first. We have had a fabulous short squeeze run. Ka-ching. Ka-ching.”
While Cramer appreciated Gensler and the SEC, many people have criticized the SEC chairman for focusing on enforcement and not taking action to prevent the FTX catastrophe after several meetings with former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF).
Congressman Tom Emmer (R-MN) commented on Twitter last week after the SEC announced charges against Gemini and Genesis: “Gary Gensler is once again late to the game, ‘protecting’ no one. Quite clear that his political ‘regulation through enforcement’ strategy hurts everyday Americans.” In a follow-up tweet, the lawmaker wrote:
Gary Gensler, when can we expect proactive guidance instead of leaving the industry to interpret the rules of the road through your after-the-fact enforcement actions?
What do you think about Jim Cramer thanking SEC Chairman Gary Gensler? Let us know in the comments section below.
A student of Austrian Economics, Kevin found Bitcoin in 2011 and has been an evangelist ever since. His interests lie in Bitcoin security, open-source systems, network effects and the intersection between economics and cryptography.
Image Credits: Shutterstock, Pixabay, Wiki Commons
Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a direct offer or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell, or a recommendation or endorsement of any products, services, or companies. Bitcoin.com does not provide investment, tax, legal, or accounting advice. Neither the company nor the author is responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in this article.
NFT Sales Volume Saw a Small Uptick This Week — Moonbirds, Mutant Apes Take Top Sales
Non-fungible token (NFT) sales saw a small uptick over the last week as $658.4 million in NFT sales were recorded, up 3.35% in seven days. Out of 15 blockchains, Polygon-based NFT sales saw the largest increase in volume, jumping 106.68% … read more.
Oman to Incorporate Real Estate Tokenization in Virtual Assets Regulatory Framework
Real estate tokenization is set to be incorporated into Oman Capital Markets Authority (OCMA)’s virtual asset regulatory framework. According to an advisor with the authority, the tokenizing of real estate will open investment opportunities for local and foreign investors. Real … read more.
Check all the news here
Jim Cramer Thanks SEC Chairman for Standing up to 'Crypto Bullies … – Bitcoin News
by Kevin Helms