Daily Deals Jan 23: AirPods Pro 2 for $199, 40% off a wireless Apple Watch Charger, 28% off a Hisense 50-inch Smart TV & more – AppleInsider

Some of today’s top discounts include $100 off an M2 Macbook Air, 61% off a Lenovo 2022 Ideapad 3 Laptop, $150 off a Bose Smart Soundbar 600, 80% off AUKEY Bluetooth Earbuds, and 34% off a Samsung 55-inch Class OLED Smart 4K TV.

The AppleInsiderteam scours the internet for can’t-miss deals at online retailers to develop a stellar list of deals on the best tech products, including deals on Apple products, TVs, accessories, and other gadgets. We share the best deals in our Daily Deals post to help you save money.

Top deals for January 23rd

13.6″ MacBook Air M2, Midnight (save $100) for $1,099 at B&H Photo

Apple Watch Series 5, GPS + Cellular, 40mm, Gold Aluminum Case with Pink Sport Band, Renewed (normally $290.22) for $249 at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 5, GPS + Cellular, 44mm, Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band, Renewed (normally $280.66) from $169.97 at Amazon

Lenovo 2022 Ideapad 3 Laptop, 15.6″ HD Touchscreen (normally $959, 60% off) for $382 at Amazon

Green Extreme T200 Full HD Webcam, 1080p (normally $29.99, 33% off) for $19.99 at Adorama

Apple AirPods Pro, 2nd Gen (save $50) for $199.99 at Verizon

Bose Smart Soundbar 600, Black with Bass Module 500 (save $150) for $848 at Adorama

Pyle 600 Watt Portable Bluetooth Boombox (normally $199.99, 53% off) for $94.95 at Woot

Magnetic Portable USB Wireless Apple Watch Charger (normally $19.99, 40% off) for $11.99 at Woot

AUKEY Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds (normally $49.99, 80% off) for $9.50 at Newegg

Hisense 50-inch ULED U6 Series Quantum Dot QLED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (normally $529.99, 28% off) for $378.99 at Amazon

Samsung 55-Inch Class OLED Smart 4K TV with Built-in Alexa (normally $2,197.99, 34% off) for $1.447.99 at Amazon

