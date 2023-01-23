What to watch on Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, Amazon, and other OTT platforms in January – Moneycontrol

My Account

Follow us on:



CO-PRESENTING PARTNER

LIVE COVERAGE AND VIDEO PARTNERS

Powered By

Find & Invest in bonds issued by top corporates, PSU Banks, NBFCs, and much more. Invest as low as 10,000 and earn better returns than FD

Invest Now

Find safe & high-yielding bonds for your buck. Discover the right bonds meeting your investment amount & investment horizon

Invest Now

Powered By

Diversify your portfolio by investing in Global brands.

Invest Now

Pre-configured baskets of stocks & ETFs that you can invest

in with a single click. Developed by hedge funds, global

asset management companies, experienced wealth

management firms and portfolio managers.

Invest Now



AMBAREESH BALIGA

Fundamental, Stock Ideas, Multibaggers & Insights

Subscribe

CK NARAYAN

Stock & Index F&O Trading Calls & Market Analysis

Subscribe

SUDARSHAN SUKHANI

Technical Call, Trading Calls & Insights

Subscribe

T GNANASEKAR

Commodity Trading Calls & Market Analysis

Subscribe

MECKLAI FINANCIALS

Currency Derivatives Trading Calls & Insights

Subscribe

SHUBHAM AGARWAL

Options Trading Advice and Market Analysis

Subscribe

MARKET SMITH INDIA

Model portfolios, Investment Ideas, Guru Screens and Much More

Subscribe

TraderSmith

Proprietary system driven Rule Based Trading calls

Subscribe





Curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, Independent equity analysis & actionable investment ideas

Subscribe

Curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, Independent equity analysis & actionable investment ideas

Explore

STOCK REPORTS BY THOMSON REUTERS

Details stock report and investment recommendation

Subscribe

POWER YOUR TRADE

Technical and Commodity Calls

Subscribe

INVESTMENT WATCH

Set price, volume and news alerts

Subscribe

STOCKAXIS EMERGING MARKET LEADERS

15-20 High Growth Stocks primed for price jumps

Subscribe

The new year is here and so are a multitude of new shows, movies, and series with thrillers, comedies, dramas, documentaries, horror films and more on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, SonyLIV, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, Apple TV+, Lionsgate Play or others. Pick a genre you like or go with a platform you are a fan of. Here is a curated list of what you can catch this January:

Kaleidoscope, Netflix, January 1

This crime thriller of eight episodes, named after different colours, is interesting because it can be viewed in any order. The storyline is non-linear and the show stars Giancarlo Esposito from Breaking Bad.

Happy Valley, BBC iPlayer January 1

When Catherine discovers the remains of a gangland murder victim in a drained reservoir, it sparks a chain of events that unwittingly leads her straight back to Tommy Lee Royce.

Romantic Getaway, Sky Comedy, January 1

This comedy is about Romesh Ranganathan and Katherine Ryan who are a normal married couple trying to be criminals, for the sake of their one wish to have a family.

Gatta Kusthi, Netflix, January 1

A Tamil sports comedy-drama written and directed by Chella Ayyavu is set against the backdrop of wrestling and stars Vishnu Vishal, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Karunas, Sreeja Ravi, and others.

Phone Bhoot, Amazon Prime Video, January 2

A Hindi horror comedy starring Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishan Khattar, this film has been directed by Gurmmeet Singh and is about two friends posing as ghostbusters to earn a living. Soon a beautiful girl ghost appears in front of them and together they plan to solve each other’s problems.

The Menu, Disney+ Hotstar, January 4

A dark horror comedy, starring Ralph Fiennes as a celebrity chef who wants to kill diners. Directed by Mark Mylod, this one is based on a story by Will Tracy.

Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street, Netflix, January 4

Based on the life of Bernie Madoff, who caused the 2008 financial housing Market crises in the United States, this one is a four-part documentary.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2, Disney+ Hotstar, January 4

In this new season the Bad Batch cross paths with friends and foes, as they take on missions that will take them to unexpected and dangerous new places.

Copenhagen Cowboy, Netflix, January 5

This noir-thriller series follows Miu (Angela Bundalovic), who is on a vengeance mission in Copenhagen’s criminal underworld and shows how it should be run.

Ginny and Georgia Season 2, Netflix, January 5

Sarah Lampert’s comedy-drama is about this gorgeous 30-year-old mother of two Georgia and her daughter Ginny. Together they navigate, face and deal with relationships and life.

Taaza Khabar, Disney+ Hotstar Special, January 6

The six-episode series is on Bhuvan Bam aka Vasya, son of an alcoholic, who works in a pay-and-use lavatory. One day his luck turns and he finds a chance to move up in life. But does that happen?

Uunchai, Zee5, January 6

Sooraj Barjatya’s film with legendary actors Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Sarika along with Parineeti Chopra released last year in theatres. It is about three friends trekking to the Everest Base Camp to fulfil their other friend’s last wish.

Clerks III, Lionsgate Play, January 6

Using his own heart attack as inspiration, Kevin Smith completes the View Askewniverse trilogy by bringing the story back to Randal, who survives a massive heart attack and enlists fellow clerks Dante, Elias, Jay and Silent Bob to make a movie immortalizing his life at the convenience store that started it all.

Crossfire , Lionsgate Play, January 6

If you are a fan of emotional, intimate and relatable thrillers, then Crossfire should definitely be on your list. It is about a woman on a family holiday whose world instantly changes when gunmen suddenly open fire, turning a picturesque Spanish resort into a living nightmare. The show is a captivating thriller where ordinary people must make monumental decisions in the blink of an eye with far-reaching consequences long after the initial danger passes.

Saudi Vellakka, SonyLIV, January 6

This Malayalam drama, directed by Tharun Moorthy, starring Lukuman Avaran, Devi Varma, Binu Pappu, Sujith Shankar, and others, is loosely based on a real-life incident, points fingers at the Indian legal system.

The Rig, Amazon Prime Video, January 6

A supernatural thriller, this six-episode series is the first Amazon Original to be filmed entirely in Scotland. Created by David Macpherson, this series is directed by John Strickland.

Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld, Netflix, January 6

This true-crime documentary investigative film follows a crime boss who shook Mumbai in the 1990s.

The Pale Blue Eye, Netflix, January 6

A thriller set in late medieval history; this Christian Bale starrer traces the life of a detective who is helped by Edgar Allan Poe in the struggle to solve a slew of murder cases.

Aftersun, Mubi India, January 6

Starring Paul Mescal, Frankie Corio, and others this one is about how Sophie remembers the shared joy and private melancholy of a holiday she took with her father 20 years earlier.

Babe Bhangra Paude Ne , Zee5, January 6

Starring Diljit Dosanjh, Sargun Mehta, and others this one is a rom com about how the protagonist stops at nothing for himself and his friends to become the three richest men in the world.

Vikram Vedha, Jio Cinema and Voot, January 9

A tough police officer (Said Ali Khan) sets out on a mission to track down and eliminate a gangster (Hrithik Roshan) with a reputation as legendary as his own. Watch this equally compelling Hindi remake of the Tamil original.

The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker, Netflix, January 10

This shocking 1-hour, 27-minute documentary chronicles a happy-go-lucky nomad’s ascent to viral stardom and his downward spiral which resulted in his imprisonment.

Everything Everywhere All At Once, BookMyShow Stream, January 12

Action-adventure-fantasy film is one of the contenders for the Oscars. The film is now set for its OTT debut. Catch it before the final-five Oscars nominations are announced on January 24.

Trial by Fire, Netflix, January 13

A show on the 25-year-long gruelling, tortuous legal battle pursued by Neelam (Rajshri Deshpande) and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy (Abhay Deol), who lost their children among the 59 lives engulfed by the 1997 Delhi’s Uphaar Cinema fire.

Break Point, Netflix, January 13

Sports docu-series Break Point follows a diverse group of tennis players on and off the court as they compete in gruelling slams with hopes of winning a final and even bigger dreams of becoming world No. 1.

Lamborghini, Lionsgate Play, January 13

Set against the backdrop of postwar Italy, this story mirrors the complex transformation of entrepreneur Ferruccio Lamborghini’s homeland. From his modest beginnings building tractors to the infamous rivalry he shared with Enzo Ferrari, his unparalleled genius made him a true icon in the automobile industry. Told through a tightly constructed narrative style and imaginative visual design, Lamborghini — The Man Behind the Legend is the true story of the man behind the machine.

The Test: Season 2, Amazon Prime Video, January 13The Test, a four-part docuseries, returns for a second season with the journey of the Australian Men’s Cricket Team after the exits of Captain Tim Paine and the subsequent departure of Coach Justin Langer. Navigating their way through scandal, discontent and an uncertain world, the players pull back the curtain to the inner-workings of the team.

Dog Gone, Netflix, January 13

This 1-hour, 35-minutes film is about how a young man embarks on an incredible search with his parents to find his beloved dog who goes missing, and give him life-saving medication.

The Last of Us, HBO Max–Disney+ Hotstar, January 16

The series is set two decades after the destruction of contemporary civilization. A survivor, Joel, is paid to transport 14-year-old Ellie out of a stifling quarantine zone. They travel across the US and rely on one another for survival as she may be the key to a cure.

Jhansi Season 2, Disney+ Hotstar, January 19

In the second season of this series Jhansi, who is a cop and devoted mother, learns more facts about herself as her violent past collides with her calm and domestic present.

Kaapa, Netflix, January 19

This film is about what happens when a young girl’s name appears on the Kerala Anti-Social Activities Prevention Act (KAAPA)’s list of the state’s most wanted individuals.

That 90s Show, Netflix, January 19

Leia Forman is looking for adventure and a best friend, and soon finds herself a group of friends. Sequel to the famous That 70s Show , this one will follow the lives of the children of the characters of That 70s Show.

ATM, Zee5, January 20

This nail-biting series about four street-smart kids and what occurs when one of these schemes fails and forces them to rob a bank’s cash van.

Leopard Skin, Lionsgate Play, January 20

This suspense thriller sets itself apart with an uncanny storyline. Its about a criminal gang that is forced to hide in a remote beachside estate, where two intriguing women. Dark and humorous complications arise when dinner guests join them. When they are all taken hostage, murderous secrets, cold-hearted betrayals, and shocking desires bubble to the surface as everyone awaits their fate.

Bake Squad: Season 2, Netflix, January 20

In this season too, expert bakers elevate desserts with next-level ideas and epic execution, to create showstopping desserts — from exploding cakes to a colossal cheesecake tower and an edible life-size piano.

Bling Empire: New York, Netflix, January 20

Fashionable socialites bring drama while flaunting their wealth and fashionable attire.

Fauda Season 4, Netflix, January 20

First aired in 2015, this Israeli espionage action thriller series gained major popularity and the Lior Raz starrer series depicting Israeli-Palestinian con is now into its fourth season that comprises 12 episodes.

Chhatriwali, Zee5, January 20

This comedy drama, starring Rakul Preet Singh, Sumeet Vyas, and others, is about an unemployed graduate who is desperate for a job in a small town and ends up taking the job as a condom tester which she hides from everyone around her.

Indu Season 2, Hoichoi, January 20

In this Bengali series, massive estates of elite families have many secrets. When her husband is killed Indu has to find out who is the one responsible in the family.

JungE , Netflix, January 20

This action film is about an unimaginable 22nd-century Earth that is the result of a civil war. At a futuristic AI facility, a researcher attempts end to a civil war by replicating the brain of a brave soldier who died in combat, her mother.

Mission Majnu , Netflix, January 20

Set in the 1970s this one is about an undercover Indian spy who goes on a mission to reveal nuclear weapons development deep within Pakistan. What happens when he falls in love?

Shahmaran , Netflix, January 20

Şahsu finds herself at the centre of a legend of the Shahmaran that is a mythical creature in this Turkish mini-series.

Shanty Town , Netflix, January 20

A group of courtesans struggle to liberate themselves from an infamous kingpin.

The Legend of Vox Machina Season 2, Amazon Prime Video, January 20

In this season of the animated series, Vox Machina is all set to save the planet again and this time it is from dragons that breathe fire and acid.

You People, Netflix, January 27

This comedy-romance starring Eddie Murphy, Johan Hill is about a couple and how they deal with their respective families and their culture clashes.

Shotgun Wedding, Amazon Prime Video, January 27

Featuring Jennifer Lopez, Josh Duhamel, Golden Globe-winning Jennifer Coolidge, and others, this romantic comedy is about how Darcy and Tom’s destination wedding gets turned upside down.

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd. All rights reserved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

You are already a Moneycontrol Pro user.

source