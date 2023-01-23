Fabrinet to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on February 6, 2023 – Yahoo Finance

BANGKOK, January 23, 2023–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fabrinet (NYSE: FN), a leading provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, today announced it will release its second quarter fiscal year 2023 financial results for the period ended December 30, 2022 after market close on Monday, February 6, 2023. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET to review and discuss the Company’s results.

What:

Fabrinet Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results Call

When:

Monday, February 6, 2023

Time:

5:00 p.m. ET

Live Call

& Replay:

https://investor.fabrinet.com/events-and-presentations/events

A recorded version of this webcast will be available approximately two hours after the call and also accessible at https://investor.fabrinet.com/. The webcast will be archived on Fabrinet’s website for a period of one year.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet is a leading provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, such as optical communication components, modules and subsystems, automotive components, medical devices, industrial lasers and sensors. Fabrinet offers a broad range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities across the entire manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly and testing. Fabrinet focuses on production of high complexity products in any mix and any volume. Fabrinet maintains engineering and manufacturing resources and facilities in Thailand, the United States of America, the People’s Republic of China, Israel and the United Kingdom. For more information visit: www.fabrinet.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230123005076/en/

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Garo Toomajanian

ir@fabrinet.com

