Bitcoin Price Breaks $17K as Equities Jump on US Fed Speculation – Blockworks

Bitcoin Price Breaks $17K as Equities Jump on US Fed Speculation

US equities and a bitcoin are testing the top of their medium-term range as traders hope for a ‘soft landing’

Source: Shutterstock / Sittipong Phokawattana modified by Blockworks

share

Newsletter

Blockworks Daily

upcoming event

Permissionless 2023

Austin, Texas

MON – WED, SEPT. 11 – 13, 2023

Permissionless is the brainchild of Blockworks and Bankless. Over 5,500 people attended the inaugural event in 2022, making Permissionless the world’s largest DeFi conference. What sets Permissionless apart? It’s a crypto native’s paradise, crafted specifically for both builders and investors who […]

learn more

recent research

Research

The Merge’s roadmap extends beyond the individual event, including further upgrades to establish a simple, robust, and decentralized proof of stake implementation.

by Westie

/

5 days ago

Breaking headlines across our core coverage categories.

MarketsRegulation

Crypto and equities, which have historically moved on macro news, are becoming increasingly correlated

DeFi

Early liquidity providers will have until late April to claim rewards — or forfeit them

Asset Management

A recent survey has found crypto is now the second most widely held asset by female retail investors, after cash and ahead of stocks

Markets

Crypto and traditional equities are posting gains as sentiment shifts towards risk-on assets ahead of the next FOMC meeting

Markets

The exchange is reinforcing an existing partnership and will be Borussia Dortmund’s premium partner for at least another six months

Markets

Crypto bank Signature has told Binance it would no longer be servicing customer transactions via SWIFT below a $100,000 threshold come February

newsletter

Blockworks Daily Newsletter

Get the daily newsletter that helps thousands of investors understand the markets.

blockworks research

Unlock crypto's most powerful research platform.

Our research packs a punch and gives you actionable takeaways for each topic.

Blockworks Advisors LLC

133 W 19th St., New York, NY 10011

source