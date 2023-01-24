Tesla Rout Deepens After Second China EV Price Cut in 10 Weeks – Bloomberg

Bloomberg Surveillance: Early Edition with Anna Edwards, Matt Miller & Kailey Leinz live from London, Berlin and New York, bringing insight on global markets and the top business stories of the day.

Bloomberg Daybreak, anchored from New York, Boston, Washington DC and San Francisco provides listeners with everything they need to know. Hear the latest economic, business and market news, as well as global, national, and local news.

Filmed at key heritage sites all across Hong Kong, including Tai Kwun, Tang Tsing Lok Ancestral Hall and Kowloon Walled City Park, this documentary showcases Hong Kong’s multicultural history. Prominent historians and conservation experts explain the architectural relevance of buildings ranging from houses of worship to former colonial outposts and tenements.

There Is a Bitcoin Bar in New York City for Thirsty Crypto Fans (Podcast)

Spending Cuts, Investigating Biden Top House Republican Agenda: Big Take Podcast

UK Businesses Signal Output Fell at Sharpest Pace in Two Years

Euro-Area Business Activity Unexpectedly Grows at Start of Year

Germany’s Economic Pressure Eases as Services Return to Growth

Mattress Maker Serta Simmons Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Hedge Fund That Got China Right Sees Risk in US Markets

Twitter Sued Over Unpaid Rent at London HQ by UK’s Crown Estate

Top Indian Carmaker’s Profit Beats Forecast as Sales Rebound

Vodafone Sells British HQ And Rents Part Instead Amid Downsizing

South Africa Ombudsman Completes Ramaphosa Farm-Burglary Probe

Poland Requests German Permission to Send Tanks to Ukraine

Elon Musk’s Fortune Soars $11 Billion in Two Days While Testifying

How to Save for Retirement by Paying Down Your Student Loans

Los Angeles Angels Owner Says He Won’t Pursue Sale of Team

M&M’s Reignites Online Drama After Tucker Carlson’s Barbs

After years of Merkeling, Scholzing Is Not an Option

Dumb, Dumber and Leading Economic Indicators

Central Bankers Should Prioritize Growth Over Their Pride

Spyware Finally Got Scary Enough to Freak Lawmakers Out—After It Spied on Them

Stagflation Is the Dreaded Word No One Dared Speak at Davos

Wind Turbines Taller Than the Statue of Liberty Are Falling Over

UK Falls Behind China, Saudi Arabia on Women’s Health Index

Calls Grow to Ban Rapper Ye From Australia Over Hate Speech

Jacinda Ardern Leaves a Mixed Record on Tackling Climate Change

EU Metals Industry Urges Aid to Rival US Green-Energy Package

NYC, Goldman Sachs Launch Effort to Give Struggling Small Businesses a Lift

Milan Luxury Real Estate Booms as Bankers Leave London for Italy

London’s Historic Smithfield Market Meets a New Chapter

There Is a Bitcoin Bar in New York City for Thirsty Crypto Fans (Podcast)

Binance Says Signature Sets Transaction Minimum Amid Pullback

Meme, Crypto Revival to Hit a Wall as Recession Risk Looms: Q&A

Subscriber Benefit

Subscribe

Tesla Inc. shares extended their slump after the carmaker made another round of price cuts in China’s increasingly competitive electric vehicle market.

The starting price for Tesla’s locally built Model Y sport utility vehicle has dropped 10% to a new low of 259,900 yuan ($37,875), according to the company’s China website. That standard-range, rear-wheel-drive version costs 43% less than the base Model Y available in the US, which has a longer range and is all-wheel-drive. Tesla also lowered the price of the Model 3 by 14% to 229,900 yuan, about 30% cheaper than in the US.

source