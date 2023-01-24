Bloomberg Surveillance: Early Edition with Anna Edwards, Matt Miller & Kailey Leinz live from London, Berlin and New York, bringing insight on global markets and the top business stories of the day.
Tesla Inc. shares extended their slump after the carmaker made another round of price cuts in China’s increasingly competitive electric vehicle market.
The starting price for Tesla’s locally built Model Y sport utility vehicle has dropped 10% to a new low of 259,900 yuan ($37,875), according to the company’s China website. That standard-range, rear-wheel-drive version costs 43% less than the base Model Y available in the US, which has a longer range and is all-wheel-drive. Tesla also lowered the price of the Model 3 by 14% to 229,900 yuan, about 30% cheaper than in the US.
Tesla Rout Deepens After Second China EV Price Cut in 10 Weeks – Bloomberg
