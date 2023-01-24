iOS 16.3 Features: Everything New in iOS 16.3 – MacRumors

Apple today released iOS 16.3 and iPadOS 16.3 to the public after several weeks of testing, and while this is a more minor update, there are still some features that are worth knowing about.

In this guide, we’ve outlined all of the changes in the iOS 16.3 and iPadOS 16.3 updates.

Security Keys for Apple ID provide users with the option to add a third-party security key to their account, which will be needed for authentication when logging into a new device or otherwise accessing an ‌Apple ID‌.



The Security Key is designed to replace the verification codes that are sent to Apple devices when logging into another device, which is the standard method of authentication that Apple uses. Apple says that physical security keys provide strong protection against phishing and unauthorized account access.



Security Keys can be set up on devices running iOS/iPadOS 16.3 by going to ‌Apple ID‌ > Security Keys and following the instructions. The iPhone, iPad, and Mac support FIDO Certified security keys such as the Yubikey.

Advanced Data Protection for iCloud uses end-to-end encryption to provide Apple’s highest level of cloud data security. The feature was made available to users in the U.S. at the end of last year with the release of iOS 16.2, but iOS 16.3 brings it to all users worldwide for the first time.



By default, Apple stores encryption keys for some ‌iCloud‌ data types on its servers to ensure that users can recover their data if they lose access to their ‌Apple ID‌ account. If a user enables Advanced Data Protection, the encryption keys are deleted from Apple’s servers and stored on a user’s devices only, preventing Apple, law enforcement, or anyone else from accessing the data, even if ‌iCloud‌ servers were to be breached.

Apple added a new Unity wallpaper that is designed to celebrate Black History Month, which takes place in February.



iOS 16.3 and iPadOS 16.3 add support for the second-generation HomePod that was introduced last week. The ‌HomePod‌ 2 is similar in size to the original ‌HomePod‌, but with a new touch interface, support for humidity and temperature sensing, Thread connectivity, a Ul chip, and more.



Emergency SOS has been updated to prevent accidental emergency calls. Calls can still be placed by holding down the side button along with either the up or down volume button, but now the buttons must be released in order to place the call.



Prior to the change, simply pressing the buttons could activate Emergency SOS.

An issue that could cause horizontal lines to temporarily appear on the iPhone 14 Pro Max’s display when it is first woken has been addressed, and the lines should no longer show up.



iOS 16.3 and iPadOS 16.3 address a number of bugs, including issues with Freeform, the Lock Screen, and Siri.

The iOS 16.3 and iPadOS 16.3 updates address a long list of security vulnerabilities with Safari, Weather, Mail, Screen Time, the kernel, and more.

Know of a new feature in iOS 16.3 that we left out? Let us know in the comments below.

Get weekly top MacRumors stories in your inbox.

A selection of quick iOS tips that will make you a lot more time-efficient in the long run.

50 features and changes you might have missed in macOS Ventura.

Apple on January 23 released iOS 16.3, delivering support for Security Keys for Apple IDs, changes to Emergency SOS functionality, support for the second-generation HomePod, and more.

Discover more things your Apple Watch can do since the latest software update.

M2 Pro and M2 Max chip options, faster Wi-Fi 6E, HDMI with support for up to 8K displays, and up to 96 GB of memory.

M2 and M2 Pro Mac mini models with Wi-Fi 6E, up to four Thunderbolt 4 ports and up to 32 GB of memory.

Second-generation smart speaker with S7 chip, white and midnight color options, temperature/humidity sensors, and more.

Apple’s most powerful Mac will finally shift to Apple silicon.

13 hours ago by Tim Hardwick

13 hours ago by Tim Hardwick

13 hours ago by Tim Hardwick

13 hours ago by Tim Hardwick

13 hours ago by Tim Hardwick



MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

source