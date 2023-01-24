Porsche NFT collection floor price collapses post-launch – CryptoSlate

The global crypto market cap is $ with a 24-hour volume of $. The price of Bitcoin is $22,930.53 and BTC market dominance is %. The price of Ethereum is $1,625.17 and ETH market dominance is %. The best performing cryptoasset sector is Adult, which gained 11%.

Porsche faces backlash from crypto community, severely criticizing the expensive mint price and ‘cash-grab’ sales strategy.

Cover art/illustration via CryptoSlate

Porsche’s NFT collection fell below its 0.911 Ethereum (ETH) — roughly $1,500 — mint price to 0.88 ETH ($1440) a few hours after its launch on Jan. 23, according to OpenSea data.

The iconic carmaker drew the ire of the crypto community, who severely criticized its high mint price and described its sales strategy as a “cashgrab.”

The German carmaker NFT collection features 7,500 customizable tokenized vehicles of its famed 911 sports car. Collectors can customize the desired performance and appearance of their NFTs — however, they can only mint a maximum of three.

The firm opened minting in four waves of one hour each for ‘allowlist’ holders at 09:00 AM (UTC-5) before it allowed access to the general public.

Porsche faced backlash from the crypto community, who appeared to have deserted the minting — only 1,345 NFTs (18% of the total collection) had been minted as of press time.

On OpenSea, the collection was involved in only 270 sales — with floor price declining to 0.88 ETH from a high of 3 ETH.

NFT artist Pandaone said:

“[Porsche’s] failure is a good reminder that if web2 giants want to succeed in web3, they must put their egos aside and heed the advice of those who have been working in the space for real. If not, what’s the purpose of getting advisors?”

Oluwapelumi is a believer in the transformative power Bitcoin and the blockchain industry holds.

Directly from this Widget: the top CEXs + DEXs aggregated through Orion. No account, global access.

Disclaimer: Our writers’ opinions are solely their own and do not reflect the opinion of CryptoSlate. None of the information you read on CryptoSlate should be taken as investment advice, nor does CryptoSlate endorse any project that may be mentioned or linked to in this article. Buying and trading cryptocurrencies should be considered a high-risk activity. Please do your own due diligence before taking any action related to content within this article. Finally, CryptoSlate takes no responsibility should you lose money trading cryptocurrencies.

Ethereum is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that enables the creation of smart contracts and decentralized applications (DApps).

Porsche faces backlash from crypto community, severely criticizing the expensive mint price and ‘cash-grab’ sales strategy.

2023 has already been an encouraging start for Bitcoin, and the Lunar New Year could keep the bullish momentum going

With $441.53 billion, BTC holds the 15th largest market cap, while ETH climbs back to 56th place from 77th.

Argentina and Brazil are preparing a joint venture to establish a shared common currency to remove reliance on US Dollar.

XRP, FIL and OP have the largest estimated locked value with $17.9 billion, $4.9 billion, and $3.7 billion, respectively.

Bitcoin crashes through $23k as the bear market rally continues

Tucker Carlson speculates the White House was forced to buy Bitcoin to pay cyber attackers to release control of U.S. airspace.

MVRV-Z and Realized Price charts agree that the market bottom has been reached.

The fake Pi token reached a trading volume of $46.8 million on Huobi, becoming the most traded token on the exchange over the past 24 hours.

A look at how the crypto market impacted 17 of crypto’s wealthiest founders and investors since March, as per Forbes estimates.

The floor price for the former president’s NFT collection is around 0.16 ETH.

Midas will rebalance its users’ accounts by deducting 55% from it and their rewards earned. The move would allow users to withdraw 45% of their assets.

Breaking through resistance: Understand the factors driving Bitcoin’s surge past $21,000 in our latest market report.

Got a story tip? Email [email protected]

Disclaimer: By using this website, you agree to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. CryptoSlate has no affiliation or relationship with any coin, business, project or event unless explicitly stated otherwise. CryptoSlate is only an informational website that provides news about coins, blockchain companies, blockchain products and blockchain events. None of the information you read on CryptoSlate should be taken as investment advice. Buying and trading cryptocurrencies should be considered a high-risk activity. Please do your own diligence before making any investment decisions. CryptoSlate is not accountable, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss incurred, alleged or otherwise, in connection to the use or reliance of any content you read on the site.

© 2023 CryptoSlate. All rights reserved. Terms | Privacy

Please add “[email protected]“ to your email whitelist.

Stay connected via

source